First came flooding. Then a pandemic. Not typically the one to take losses, now River Spirit Casino Resort hopes its second reopening of the past 12 months sticks for a long, long time.
A large majority of Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s 2,200 casino employees returned to work Monday having not missed a single paycheck nor benefits during either closure, the most recent of which persisted 11 weeks.
“We’ll have lost almost 25% of our revenue for the year for the nation,” said Pat Crofts, CEO of Muscogee (Creek) Nation Casinos. “So it’s very, very significant being closed down for almost three months. And if you include the flood from last year, over the past 12 months we’ve been closed three and a half months, which is more than 25%.”
The casino-resort was closed more than two months last year because of historic flooding of the adjacent Arkansas River.
There was no crowded line of eager players ready to enter the floors Monday morning, but not from lack of desire or interest
Instead, River Spirit hosted a VIP private opening Sunday evening in which guests could stay overnight in hotel rooms. The 10 a.m. Monday public opening was a soft time, allowing people who showed up early to enter without delay to avoid congestion.
Selene Hummer and her husband of 34 years, Fred, were among the VIP attendees. Selene said they often visit from Chanute, Kansas, because Fred is a huge Jimmy Buffet fan.
The couple felt comfortable to enjoy the sights and sounds after reading about River Spirit’s pandemic protocols before leaving home.
“Being able to get on a machine when you want to is kind of good,” Selene Hummer said with a laugh, referencing the smaller crowd at the VIP event. “I was glad they took everyone’s temperature when we came in.”
Guests are greeted at the entrance with infrared thermometers and offered disposable face masks and gloves.
Sanitizer dispensers and wipes are available at entry, as well as other spots inside River Spirit’s two casinos. Employees are required to wear masks, and they sanitize machines and other hard surfaces every two hours.
Linda Frame, environmental services management, experienced the cleanup after fish and other aquatic life moved into the facility’s lower level, as well as sanitation to prepare for reopen during a pandemic.
The least fun of the two situations? Definitely the pandemic, she said.
“It’s completely different. Anything that our customers touch as far as machines, door knobs, handles — we disinfect them every two hours,” Frame said. “The flood in a lot of ways, getting back to normal was replacing carpets or putting tiles down — things like that.”
Muscogee (Creek) Nation also reopened eight regional casinos: Beggs, Holdenville, Eufaula, Bristow, Checotah, Okemah, Okmulgee and Muskogee. The casinos suspended operations March 16 in line with guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Phase I of the tribe's plan includes closing regional casinos overnight indefinitely for additional cleaning. River Spirit and Margaritaville Casinos will rotate closures on alternating nights.
The temporary closures of travel plaza casinos in Muskogee and Okmulgee will continue, though the Okmulgee convenience store remains open.
As far as River Spirit, the Visions Buffet, Paradise Cove, convention center and courtesy valet remain temporarily closed. The Tiki Grill and bar poolside dining will be open, but the pool is limited to hotel guests only.
Crofts said payroll and benefits for 2,200 employees is a little more than $3 million every two weeks.
Employees responded to questionnaires that determined about 10% of them are in the populations most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus, meaning they won't yet return to work but still will receive pay and benefits.
He said River Spirit's casino floors are at about 50% capacity after removing every other seat, with restaurants spacing out tables six feet.
Crofts said memorable moments for him from the VIP opening Friday were when guests and employees recognized each other while wearing masks.
"The interaction and seeing them smile — you can kind of see beyond the mask when their smiling — it was just the interactions of the employees seeing each other and the employees and the guests seeing each other again because it's been way too long," he said.