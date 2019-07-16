Robert Bever, one of two brothers serving multiple life sentences for attacking six family members in 2015 and killing five of them, recently attempted to attack prison staff with an 8-inch long "sharpened instrument," an Oklahoma Department of Corrections incident report states.
Two staff members were standing in the dayroom about 4:40 p.m. on July 15 at Joseph Harp Correctional Center in Lexington, when Bever approached them from behind with a "sharpened instrument," the report states.
One of the staff members, a social services specialist, wrapped Bever in a bear hug and ordered him to drop the weapon, according to the report.
He complied, and the specialist ordered him to the ground, to which Bever also complied before security staff put him in restraints, the report states.
About half of the incident summary is redacted, as well as a protected health information section in which staff or inmate injuries are to be listed, but the report states Bever will receive a record of misconduct coded as "Inmate on Staff Assault without Serious Injury."
A DOC spokesman said Bever has no other disciplinary actions in his file.
He attempted to hang himself with a sheet while in the Tulsa County jail in 2017, according to a previous story.
Bever and his brother, Michael Bever, are serving life in prison after murdering their parents and three siblings, and attempting to kill another sibling. The then 13-year-old girl survived critical stab wounds, and a toddler was found unharmed in their Broken Arrow home, apparently forgotten during the killing spree.
Bever has been in DOC custody since he pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with intent to kill in 2016 and received five sentences of life without parole and one life sentence to be served consecutively.
His younger brother, Michael Bever, was convicted of the same charges after a jury trial and sentenced to five life sentences and 28 years in prison to be served consecutively.