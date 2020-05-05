Here is Tuesday's legislative roll call vote on extending emergency powers to Gov. Kevin Stitt for 30 days.
Senate
Democrat: 8 Aye, 1 Nay
Republican: 35 Aye, 3 Nay
Allen, Mark (R) Aye
Bergstrom, Micheal (R) Aye
Bice, Stephanie (R) Aye
Boggs, Larry (R) Aye
Boren, Mary (D) Aye
Brooks, Michael (D) Aye
Bullard, David (R) Nay
Coleman, Bill (R) Aye
Dahm, Nathan (R) Nay
Daniels, Julie (R) Aye
David, Kimberly (R) Aye
Dossett, J.J. (D) Aye
Dugger, Tom (R) Aye
Floyd, Kay (D) Aye
Hall, Chuck (R) Aye
Haste, John (R) Aye
Hicks, Carri (D) Aye
Howard, Brent (R) Aye
Ikley-Freeman, Allison (D) Aye
Jech, Darcy (R) Aye
Kidd, Chris (R) Aye
Kirt, Julia (D) Aye
Leewright, James (R) Aye
Matthews, Kevin (D) Aye
McCortney, Greg (R) Aye
Montgomery, John (R) Aye
Murdock, Casey (R) Aye
Newhouse, Joe (R) Aye
Paxton, Lonnie (R) Aye
Pederson, Roland (R) Aye
Pemberton, Dewayne (R) Aye
Pugh, Adam (R) Aye
Quinn, Marty (R) Aye
Rader, Dave (R) Aye
Rosino, Paul (R) Aye
Scott, Paul (R) Aye
Sharp, Ron (R) Aye
Shaw, Wayne (R) Aye
Silk, Joseph (R) Nay
Simpson, Frank (R) Aye
Standridge, Robert (R) Aye
Stanislawski, Gary (R) Aye
Stanley, Brenda (R) Aye
Thompson, Roger (R) Aye
Treat, Greg (R) Aye
Weaver, Darrell (R) Aye
Young, George (D) Nay
House
Democrat: 3 Aye, 20 Nay
Republican: 70 Aye, 4 Nay
Albright, Kelly (D) Nay
Baker, Rhonda (R) Aye
Bell, Merleyn (D) Aye
Bennett, Forrest (D) Nay
Blancett, Meloyde (D) Nay
Boatman, Jeff (R) Aye
Boles, Brad (R) Aye
Branham, Chelsey (D) Nay
Brewer, Denise (D) Nay
Burns, Ty (R) Aye
Bush, Carol (R) Aye
Caldwell, Chad (R) Aye
Caldwell, Trey (R) Aye
Conley, Sherrie (R) Excused
Cornwell, Rusty (R) Aye
Crosswhite Hader, Denise (R) Aye
Davis, Dean (R) Aye
Dills, Sheila (R) Aye
Dollens, Mickey (D) Nay
Dunnington, Jason (D) Nay
Echols, Jon (R) Aye
Fetgatter, Scott (R) Nay
Fincher, Derrel (R) Aye
Ford, Ross (R) Aye
Frix, Avery (R) Aye
Fugate, Andy (D) Nay
Gann, Tom (R) Nay
Goodwin, Regina (D) Nay
Grego, Jim (R) Aye
Hardin, David (R) Aye
Hardin, Tommy (R) Nay
Hasenbeck, Toni (R) Aye
Hilbert, Kyle (R) Aye
Hill, Brian (R) Aye
Humphrey, Justin (R) Aye
Johns, Ronny (R) Excused
Kannady, Chris (R) Aye
Kerbs, Dell (R) Aye
Kiger, Lundy (R) Aye
Lawson, Mark (R) Aye
Lepak, Mark (R) Aye
Loring, Ben (D) Nay
Lowe, Jason (D) Nay
Luttrell, Ken (R) Aye
Manger, Robert (R) Aye
Marti, T.J. (R) Aye
Martinez, Ryan (R) Aye
May, Stan (R) Aye
McBride, Mark (R) Aye
McCall, Charles (R) Aye
McDugle, Kevin (R) Aye
McEntire, Marcus (R) Aye
Meredith, Matt (D) Aye
Miller, Nicole (R) Aye
Mize, Garry (R) Aye
Moore, Lewis (R) Aye
Munson, Cyndi (D) Nay
Newton, Carl (R) Aye
Nichols, Monroe (D) Nay
Nollan, Jadine (R) Aye
O'Donnell, Terry (R) Aye
Olsen, Jim (R) Aye
Ortega, Charles (R) Aye
Osburn, Mike (R) Aye
Pae, Daniel (R) Aye
Patzkowsky, Kenton (R) Aye
Perryman, David (D) Aye
Pfeiffer, John (R) Aye
Phillips, Logan (R) Aye
Pittman, Ajay (D) Nay
Provenzano, Melissa (D) Nay
Randleman, Randy (R) Aye
Ranson, Trish (D) Nay
Roberts, Dustin (R) Aye
Roberts, Sean (R) Aye
Roe, Cynthia (R) Aye
Rosecrants, Jacob (D) Nay
Russ, Todd (R) Aye
Sanders, Mike (R) Aye
Sims, Lonnie (R) Aye
Smith, David (R) Aye
Sneed, Chris (R) Aye
Stark, Marilyn (R) Aye
Steagall, Jay (R) Aye
Sterling, Danny (R) Aye
Strom, Judd (R) Aye
Tadlock, Johnny (R) Aye
Talley, John (R) Aye
Taylor, Zack (R) Aye
Townley, Tammy (R) Aye
Vancuren, Mark (R) Excused
Virgin, Emily (D) Nay
Waldron, John (D) Nay
Walke, Collin (D) Nay
Wallace, Kevin (R) Aye
West, Josh (R) Nay
West, Kevin (R) Aye
West, Tammy (R) Aye
Worthen, Rande (R) Aye
Wright, Harold (R) Aye