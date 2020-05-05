COVID-19 SPECIAL SESSION LEGISLATURE (copy)

Rep. Jon Echols and Rep. Emily Virgin sit at their desks during a special session of the House of Representatives at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City, Monday, April 6, 2020. Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman

Here is Tuesday's legislative roll call vote on extending emergency powers to Gov. Kevin Stitt for 30 days.

Senate

Democrat: 8 Aye, 1 Nay 

Republican: 35 Aye, 3 Nay

Allen, Mark (R) Aye

Bergstrom, Micheal (R) Aye

Bice, Stephanie (R) Aye

Boggs, Larry (R) Aye

Boren, Mary (D) Aye

Brooks, Michael (D) Aye

Bullard, David (R) Nay

Coleman, Bill (R) Aye

Dahm, Nathan (R) Nay

Daniels, Julie (R) Aye

David, Kimberly (R) Aye

Dossett, J.J. (D) Aye

Dugger, Tom (R) Aye

Floyd, Kay (D) Aye

Hall, Chuck (R) Aye

Haste, John (R) Aye

Hicks, Carri (D) Aye

Howard, Brent (R) Aye

Ikley-Freeman, Allison (D) Aye

Jech, Darcy (R) Aye

Kidd, Chris (R) Aye

Kirt, Julia (D) Aye

Leewright, James (R) Aye

Matthews, Kevin (D) Aye

McCortney, Greg (R) Aye

Montgomery, John (R) Aye

Murdock, Casey (R) Aye

Newhouse, Joe (R) Aye

Paxton, Lonnie (R) Aye

Pederson, Roland (R) Aye

Pemberton, Dewayne (R) Aye

Pugh, Adam (R) Aye

Quinn, Marty (R) Aye

Rader, Dave (R) Aye

Rosino, Paul (R) Aye

Scott, Paul (R) Aye

Sharp, Ron (R) Aye

Shaw, Wayne (R) Aye

Silk, Joseph (R) Nay

Simpson, Frank (R) Aye

Standridge, Robert (R) Aye

Stanislawski, Gary (R) Aye

Stanley, Brenda (R) Aye

Thompson, Roger (R) Aye

Treat, Greg (R) Aye

Weaver, Darrell (R) Aye

Young, George (D) Nay

House

Democrat: 3 Aye, 20 Nay

Republican: 70 Aye, 4 Nay

Albright, Kelly (D) Nay

Baker, Rhonda (R) Aye

Bell, Merleyn (D) Aye

Bennett, Forrest (D) Nay

Blancett, Meloyde (D) Nay

Boatman, Jeff (R) Aye

Boles, Brad (R) Aye

Branham, Chelsey (D) Nay

Brewer, Denise (D) Nay

Burns, Ty (R) Aye

Bush, Carol (R) Aye

Caldwell, Chad (R) Aye

Caldwell, Trey (R) Aye

Conley, Sherrie (R) Excused

Cornwell, Rusty (R) Aye

Crosswhite Hader, Denise (R) Aye

Davis, Dean (R) Aye

Dills, Sheila (R) Aye

Dollens, Mickey (D) Nay

Dunnington, Jason (D) Nay

Echols, Jon (R) Aye

Fetgatter, Scott (R) Nay

Fincher, Derrel (R) Aye

Ford, Ross (R) Aye

Frix, Avery (R) Aye

Fugate, Andy (D) Nay

Gann, Tom (R) Nay

Goodwin, Regina (D) Nay

Grego, Jim (R) Aye

Hardin, David (R) Aye

Hardin, Tommy (R) Nay

Hasenbeck, Toni (R) Aye

Hilbert, Kyle (R) Aye

Hill, Brian (R) Aye

Humphrey, Justin (R) Aye

Johns, Ronny (R) Excused

Kannady, Chris (R) Aye

Kerbs, Dell (R) Aye

Kiger, Lundy (R) Aye

Lawson, Mark (R) Aye

Lepak, Mark (R) Aye

Loring, Ben (D) Nay

Lowe, Jason (D) Nay

Luttrell, Ken (R) Aye

Manger, Robert (R) Aye

Marti, T.J. (R) Aye

Martinez, Ryan (R) Aye

May, Stan (R) Aye

McBride, Mark (R) Aye

McCall, Charles (R) Aye

McDugle, Kevin (R) Aye

McEntire, Marcus (R) Aye

Meredith, Matt (D) Aye

Miller, Nicole (R) Aye

Mize, Garry (R) Aye

Moore, Lewis (R) Aye

Munson, Cyndi (D) Nay

Newton, Carl (R) Aye

Nichols, Monroe (D) Nay

Nollan, Jadine (R) Aye

O'Donnell, Terry (R) Aye

Olsen, Jim (R) Aye

Ortega, Charles (R) Aye

Osburn, Mike (R) Aye

Pae, Daniel (R) Aye

Patzkowsky, Kenton (R) Aye

Perryman, David (D) Aye

Pfeiffer, John (R) Aye

Phillips, Logan (R) Aye

Pittman, Ajay (D) Nay

Provenzano, Melissa (D) Nay

Randleman, Randy (R) Aye

Ranson, Trish (D) Nay

Roberts, Dustin (R) Aye

Roberts, Sean (R) Aye

Roe, Cynthia (R) Aye

Rosecrants, Jacob (D) Nay

Russ, Todd (R) Aye

Sanders, Mike (R) Aye

Sims, Lonnie (R) Aye

Smith, David (R) Aye

Sneed, Chris (R) Aye

Stark, Marilyn (R) Aye

Steagall, Jay (R) Aye

Sterling, Danny (R) Aye

Strom, Judd (R) Aye

Tadlock, Johnny (R) Aye

Talley, John (R) Aye

Taylor, Zack (R) Aye

Townley, Tammy (R) Aye

Vancuren, Mark (R) Excused

Virgin, Emily (D) Nay

Waldron, John (D) Nay

Walke, Collin (D) Nay

Wallace, Kevin (R) Aye

West, Josh (R) Nay

West, Kevin (R) Aye

West, Tammy (R) Aye

Worthen, Rande (R) Aye

Wright, Harold (R) Aye

News researcher Hilary Pittman contributed to this story.

