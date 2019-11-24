Thousands of runners took part in Sunday's Williams Route 66 Marathon and organizers said a world record was set.
Julia Webb set a Guinness Book of World Records record for fastest time finishing a half marathon while pushing a stroller; and she won the half marathon for females overall (with that stroller) with a time of 1:21:24, organizers said in a news release Sunday.
About 1,700 people took part in the 26.2-mile course; nearly 3,800 ran the 13.1-mile half marathon, organizers said.
Nathan Chamer set both an overall men’s course record for the Route 66 Marathon and the Oklahoma state record in the master’s male half marathon. He won Sunday's half marathon for men overall with a time of 1:09:35.
“Course support this whole weekend has been amazing," said Destiny Green, executive director of the marathon.
"Our runners are having a great time and enjoying everything Tulsa offers. The races went smoothly, and the weather was beautiful.
"We appreciate our sponsors and volunteers; there is no way to bring this to Tulsa without them. Any year you set course records is a good one for runners, and we saw record-setting runs this weekend.”