More than two years after an accident left him with a severe brain injury, Chris Lieberman sat in a wheelchair wondering what he had to live for.
“I had basically given up,” he says. “I wasn’t getting any better and I didn’t have any hope that I ever would get better.”
The founder of Tulsa’s annual Route 66 Marathon, Lieberman climbed an extension ladder at the race’s warehouse to get an item off a tall shelf in March 2016. When the ladder slipped, he fell 10 feet and hit his head on the concrete floor, waking up from a coma three weeks later to realize that he couldn’t move or, at first, even speak.
He went home in a hospital bed.
“He couldn’t feed himself. He couldn’t even turn himself,” says longtime girlfriend Kim Hann, who basically became Lieberman’s full-time caregiver. “He literally could do nothing.”
By September 2018, his condition had improved enough to get around with a wheelchair, but that seemed to be as much as Lieberman could ever hope to achieve.
“I had gone to every rehab place in Tulsa and none of them could help me,” Lieberman says. “I’m not saying anything bad about any of them, because they did everything they could. The fact is, they just didn’t have the equipment or the expertise to give me what I needed.”
Worried that he was slipping into despair, Lieberman’s adult daughter suggested a facility in Dallas, where she lives. REACT Neuro Rehab was started in 2012 by Kendell Bachik, herself a survivor of a spinal cord injury.
“I knew it was the right place on the very first visit just by the questions they asked me,” Lieberman says. “They understood the injury. They understood what I was going through. And they knew how to help.”
Spending three days a week in Dallas, Lieberman was out of the wheelchair within a month. And after two months, he didn’t even need to use a cane anymore.
“Suddenly, I could live a meaningful life again,” he says. “And I had to decide what to do with it. What I am going to do now? It was an incredible feeling just to be able to ask myself that question again.”
The average brain-injury survivor, over the course of a lifetime, will spend $85,000 to $3 million out-of-pocket on medical expenses and rehabilitation, according to Lieberman and Hann’s research. While REACT costs significantly less, a typical rehab session costs $500 an hour, and most insurance plans will cover only 30 visits a year.
“Maybe that sounds like a lot,” Hann says, “until you realize that somebody needs to go three times a week. We could never afford that on our own, and neither could anybody else.”
Earlier this year, Lieberman and Hann launched a new nonprofit, the Brain Injury Recovery Foundation, to help Oklahoma survivors find effective and affordable therapy without having to travel out of state.
“Not everybody has the friends and family and support that we have had and that allowed us to go to Dallas,” Lieberman says. “We want everybody to have the opportunities and resources that we have had. That’s our purpose in life now.”
A fundraising dinner Saturday at the Cain’s Ballroom, where the theme will be “shining a light on brain injuries,” will come the night before this year’s Route 66 Marathon. The two events aren’t organizationally related, with Lieberman no longer involved with the race that he started in 2006. But the timing will allow marathoners to also support Lieberman’s new endeavor while they’re in Tulsa for the race.
The foundation hopes to raise $500,000 by next summer, when most of the money would be used to open a rehab center similar to the one that Lieberman continues to visit in Dallas.
“It’ll be a high-energy kind of place,” he says. “It will bright, fun, with music. It will be the kind of place that you look forward to going to.”
To keep it affordable, the foundation hopes to subsidize the nonprofit rehab clinic enough to offer sessions for as little as $50 an hour.
He’ll name the clinic DEFY, which stands for Don’t Ever Forget Yourself.
“But it’s also about defying the odds,” Lieberman says. “I was told that I might not survive at all. And if I did, I would never walk again. We want this to be a place that gives people hope.”