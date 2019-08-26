A group of several dozen Chevrolet Corvettes and their owners rolled into the Tulsa area Monday as part of a “Corvette Caravan” across several states.
Since the National Corvette Museum opened in 1994, every five years Corvette enthusiasts have driven in caravans from all parts of the U.S. to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to celebrate and pay homage to the sports car, organizers said.
Bowling Green has been home to the exclusive Corvette assembly plant for over 30 years and the National Corvette Museum, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.