We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Local dentists are gearing up for a return to routine and elective procedures beginning Friday.

“I just checked and reception scheduled 100 appointments and only one patient wanted to wait a little bit longer because they weren’t comfortable and wanted to continue to practice safer at home for a few more months,” said Dr. Bruce D. Horn, a Tulsa dentist for 38 years with 7,000 patients of record in his general dentistry practice in south Tulsa. “I would say an overwhelming amount of patients seem comfortable.”

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s phased-in reopening plan allows for routine restorative and preventative care to resume May 1.

The Oklahoma Dental Association is directing its members to a new toolkit released Monday by the American Dental Association to help dentists return to more “normal practice” operations while taking new precautions to protect staff, patients and themselves from COVID-19 as some states begin to reopen.

“There might be some dentists in the state who feel uncomfortable and just want to wait a little longer or who have not procured the PPE (personal protective equipment) they need to make this safer for patients — that is totally up to them,” said Dr. Paul Mullasseril, president of the Oklahoma Dental Association and assistant dean of the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry.

The Oklahoma Dental Association’s 1,600 dentists, represent more than 80% of the licensed dentists in Oklahoma.

“We’re excited to get back to work,” Mullasseril said. “We want to make sure things that have been neglected for these last weeks don't become emergencies, and number two, we want to make sure the oral health of patient is addressed because research shows having a good oral hygiene is important to keep the health of the patient at an optimal level.”

Some of the additional safety precautions mean that your regular check-up and cleaning might take a bit longer, though, Horn warned.

Dentists offices will be establishing new check-in procedures, including requiring patients to call or text when they arrive or eliminating waiting area seating altogether, pre-appointment screening for possible COVID symptoms, and having their staff wear full-face shields.

“We will see one treatment patient at a time and at the other end of the facility, one hygiene appointment at a time,” Horn said. “Besides universal precautions such as gloves, masks, disinfection, sterilization of all equipment, we also now have a few new things. When patients arrive, staff will be taking their temperature and also asking them some survey questions — have they had a fever, have they been out of the country, had a cough, sore throat, flu-like symptoms, or close personal contact with suspected or confirmed COVID patients in the last few weeks? Have you recently lost sense of taste or smell?”

One new standard of treatment and care recommendation Horn said he will employ is to ask patients to rinse for one minute with diluted peroxide two times in a row at the beginning of each appointment.

“Dental appointments are going to take longer now than they did before because, my goodness, there are all of these little steps we have to go through,” Horn said. “There is a lot of common sense to this, as well. Everything we’ve been practicing among ourselves, our families, at the grocery store — we need to do that in our dental offices.”

Featured video