Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's safer-at-home order calls for those older than age 65 or with other serious medical conditions to stay indoors until at least April 30.
He is one of eight governors nationwide who has stopped short of a shelter-in-place mandate that applies to all residents.
"We feel like (the governor's order) really should apply to all ages, not just to the elderly or immuno-suppressed," said George Monks, the president-elect of the Oklahoma State Medical Association. The association was among many advocacy groups in the state that signed a letter to Stitt on March 23 asking for a shelter-in-place order.
"(Stitt) has been a valuable partner in the battle against this virus. He has communicated well with the medical community on a regular basis," Monks said. "This would be the one point where he hasn't completely met what we've asked for."
Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming are the only states without full shelter-in-place orders that apply to every resident.
In a virtual forum with the World last week, Stitt said Oklahoma, for practical purposes, has the same orders in effect that governors in states such as California and New York. He said it was "not reasonable" to ask everyone to "just bunker in place" and — framing the matter as one of personal responsibility — said the state is in the "mitigation" phase of combating the virus.
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced last month they would implement shelter-in-place orders for residents of all ages. However, Holt told The Oklahoman that city attorneys determined Stitt's order is functionally the same as a shelter-in-place mandate because Stitt's order required the closure of nonessential businesses, limiting the ability to congregate in groups.
Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge, who is part of a task force handling the pandemic in his city and county, said not requiring younger adults to also shelter-in-place could send the wrong message. Muskogee County has had 21 positive cases of COVID-19 and reported two deaths, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
"Nobody asked for this virus. Nobody wants this virus. But the virus is what it is and it affects everybody no matter who you are," Loge said. "And so a global virus needs to be met with a global response."
Monks acknowledged Stitt has a "difficult job" balancing the health of the economy with the health of the public but believes anything short of a full shelter-in-place order can feed the perception that some are not as susceptible to becoming ill.
"What we're left with right now is cities taking it upon themselves in a very patchwork fashion to have their own rules to address this issue," Monks said. "I think having one uniform plan we can all get behind at the state level would be the clearest, most understandable plan for people to follow."
A Stitt executive order from March 25 has dozens of types of businesses classified as "essential," ranging from grocery stores and law enforcement services to public and private golf courses. Nonessential businesses, according to Stitt's order, include hair salons and barber shops, museums, massage therapy, movie theaters and tattoo parlors.
Both the mayors' executive orders and Stitt's permit those working in "essential" jobs to travel to and from work. Residents are also allowed to attend medical appointments, pick up prescriptions at pharmacies and go grocery shopping while maintaining social distancing.
Tulsa Police Lt. Richard Meulenberg told the World last week he believed Bynum's order was stricter than Stitt's because it applies to all Tulsa residents. Bynum's order closed city-owned sport courts, golf courses, sports fields and dog parks. It also closed bars and the use of equipment at city parks — even if they are not locked, gated or fenced.
It additionally restricted social gatherings, except for members of the same residence, and said activities outside, such as walking or biking, shall comply with social distancing requirements.
Tulsa County has seen 16 deaths and 308 positive tests for COVID-19 as of Thursday.
"This virus can kill anybody at any age," Monks said. "I think it is time for us to join the other 42 states and practice this shelter-in-place for people of all ages. We're all susceptible to this virus."
New coronavirus causing COVID-19 cases
United States: 467,184 cases, 16,736 deaths
Spain - 157,022 cases, 15,843 deaths
Italy - 143,626 cases, 18,279 deaths
France - 118,785 cases, 12,228 deaths
China - 82,940 cases, 3,340 deaths
Iran - 66,220 cases, 4,110 deaths
United Kingdom - 65,872 cases, 7,993 deaths
Germany - 118,235 cases, 2,607 deaths
Netherlands - 21,910 cases, 2,405 deaths
Central and South America - 2,047 deaths
Middle East (outside Iran) - 1,273 deaths
South Korea - 10,423 cases, 204 deaths
Japan - 5,530 cases, 99 deaths (712 cases, 10 deaths from cruise ship)
Sub-Saharan Africa - 11,000+ cases, 485+ deaths
India - 6,771 cases, 228 deaths
Poland - 5,742 cases, 175 deaths
Israel - 10,095 cases, 92 deaths (West Bank/Gaza: 1 death)
