Saint Francis Health System officials said Tuesday that they are ready as they can be for the onslaught of COVID-19 cases that are expected in coming weeks, but they caution the public to continue to social distance and stay at home, if possible.
“I still see some people going about their daily activities like nothing has changed,” said Dr. Ryan Parker, Saint Francis Health System Medical Director for the Emergency Department. “I do think this is something that we need to take seriously as a society and protect each other from the spread of this.”
Parker said hospital officials have been meeting daily for the last several weeks to plan and prepare for what medical experts say will be an increase in COVID-19 cases in the days to come.
“So I do think that we are as prepared as we can be, but this has been a process of change on the fly and being flexible and ready to turn on a dime when needed,” Parker said.
Lauren Landwerlin, director of corporate communications for Saint Francis Health System, said staff has been re-using some N95 masks, “but only after a vigorous vetting process,” calling reuse not due to a lack of supply, but rather “good stewardship.”
“I can say that right now we’re in good shape in terms of both beds and ventilator capacity,” Landwerlin said.
Saint Francis officials declined to divulge exact numbers of equipment it had on hand, both for staff and patient use.
“If I’m being honest there is some fear and anxiety as well...but overall I think that we are ready,” Parker said.
But, while she said while Saint Francis is starting to see more patients who are sicker, she added that she doesn’t begin her shift “filled with fear.”
“I want people to understand this is not something that we need to be fearful of necessarily, but it is a serious infection for a certain population of people,” Parker said.
Meanwhile, as the number of COVID-19 cases begins to climb across the state, Saint Francis Health System has moved all of its testing for the disease in-house.
Prior to this week, Saint Francis sent most specimens collected from outpatients at the Warren Clinic test collection site to out-of-state labs for analysis.
Now all specimens collected within the health system will be processed in the Saint Francis Laboratory. Results are typically reported within 24 hours. Saint Francis’ test kit allocation from Abbott Labs was increased to support system testing needs.
“Initially, our in-house testing capabilities were limited,” said Doug Williams, senior vice president and administrator of Saint Francis Hospital. “Like most hospitals, we didn’t have enough kits.
“The Saint Francis Center for Genetic Testing was able to manually process about 75 tests a day — these tests were being used for critical inpatients and emergency department patients,” Williams said. “Now, we have the ability to serve our patient population in a way that is congruent with how most of our testing is done.”
Warren Clinic testing is handled like all other system lab requests with no up-front, out-of-pocket cost for patients.
“There are no up-front, out-of-pocket costs for the test,” said Landwerlin. “This is treated like any other lab test that we do, so our normal billing, insurance and financial assistance policies would apply to COVID-19 testing as well.”
Warren Clinic patients wanting a test performed should call their primary care physician if they are symptomatic or have had exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Like any other lab study, if you need to be tested, the first step is to get a physician order for testing,” Williams said. “Testing should not occur in a vacuum, but should be part of a patient-physician relationship or encounter so that the results can be appropriately used for diagnosis and treatment.”
Officials ask that people not go to the emergency room if it is not an emergency.
The Saint Francis COVID-19 test determines whether the patient is currently infected with the virus. The other primary test, an antibody screening, shows past exposure, no current activity.
“A negative test only represents that a person was negative at the time of testing,” said Marilynn Bartel, Saint Francis Health System vice president of ancillary services. “Everyone, even those with a negative test result, should continue to stay home and practice social distancing.”