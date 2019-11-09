BROKEN ARROW — The Military History Center will hold its fifth annual Salute to Veterans concert on Sunday.
The event will be held at 2 p.m. at Kirkland Theater, 808 E. College St.
Tulsa Community Band will provide the patriotic music, featuring Miss Broken Arrow Maggie Bond as guest soloist.
Guest speaker will be Broken Arrow City Councilor Johnnie Parks, an Army veteran who once served in an honor guard at Arlington National Cemetery.
The concert is free to the public, but donations are welcomed to support the nonprofit center and cover the costs of the concert.
For more information, call the Military History Center at 918-794-2712 or go to okmhc.org.