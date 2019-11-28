Volunteers at The Salvation Army Center of Hope served hundreds of Thanksgiving meals on Thursday, but the event wasn’t only for those who were physically hungry.
“It’s a neat thing,” Major Mark Harwell said. “Although we’re doing meals all year-round and shelter for people that are seeking refuge, these seasonal events through the holidays, I think, are so much more than a meal.”
The event meets a physical need, but it more deeply satisfies the innate human need to interact with others and be part of a community, Harwell said.
Guest Linda Jernigan said she didn’t have anyone to spend Thanksgiving with this year, so she decided to attend the community meal.
The 59-year-old has never married and never had children, and her mother died this summer, she said. Her father died a couple of years before.
She’s not the type to dwell on the negatives, though. She’s “alone but not lonely,” and this year she decided she was going to make the best of Thanksgiving.
Jernigan said she read that the center’s community meal was open to anyone, so she walked right in like anyone else would.
She’s no stranger to programs for the needy. A regular volunteer at Night Light Tulsa, a program of the City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma, Jernigan often donates to food pantries in her area and interacts with homeless individuals.
“You learn so much from them,” she said. “There are a lot of homeless that are more grateful … than a lot of people I’ve gone to church with.”
The only thing required for a meal was presence, so Jernigan enjoyed her turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, bread, cranberries and pumpkin pie next to a group of musicians playing horns.
Volunteers hustled about as servers, but there was no rush for anyone to leave.
“There’s no hurry,” Harwell said. “Just stay and talk and share.”
The need for connection drives many guests to the meal, but Harwell said he thinks that’s what drives many of the volunteers to give their time, as well.
“Volunteers are serving, but they’re also sitting and just having conversations,” he said.
For Myrna Daniels, volunteering at the meal is about giving back and bringing cheer. She has awakened early to make her own Thanksgiving dinner before coming to volunteer every year since 1996.
Daniels worked for the city of Tulsa in the municipal court for decades, and she often sees people she interacted with then at the meals.
“One guy told me earlier every time he sees me it just puts a smile on his face,” Daniels said, grinning.
Her daughter, Shaniqua Hudson, volunteered from her teens up until she went away for school, and this year, she was back introducing the tradition to her two young sons.
Judah Turner, 9, who helped serve drinks, said he felt good about helping people. His younger brother, Keonu Turner, 8, helped serve pie and swears he didn’t eat any.
“I wanted to, but my mom wouldn’t let me,” he said.
“Nope, we won’t have pie until later,” Hudson said, shuffling the two boys out the door.
Harwell said the center sees an influx of volunteers throughout the holiday season but that, of course, the engagement is welcome year-round. The nonprofit serves more than 32,000 Tulsans every year.
Those interested in volunteering may visit www.salarmytulsa.org or email tulsa.ok@uss.salvationarmy.org.