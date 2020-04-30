2019-06-12 ssl--cleanupday3 (copy)

A volunteer helps clean a slide at a playground following flooding at Case Community Park in Sand Springs on June 8, 2019. Sand Springs Leader file

 Rachel Snyder

The city of Sand Springs Parks Department has announced plans to reopen parks, playgrounds, splash pads, the Keystone Ancient Forest and more.

The move follows a recent proclamation issued by Mayor James O. Spoon, which largely follows Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s OURS plan.

“Our parks system re-open plan focuses on guidance from state and national organizations specific to parks and recreation agencies. The framework of our plan introduces a phased approach that is manageable for the staffing level of Sand Springs Parks while focusing on the public health of the community we serve," said Parks Director Jeff Edwards.

Currently, the golf driving range at the Canyons at Blackjack Ridge, park trails and disc golf amenities are open for public use.

Park officials said that as long as public health trends on the COVID-19 pandemic remain positive additional park facilities are scheduled to reopen in a phased approach.

Throughout this plan, the public is reminded to maintain social distancing measures while using park sites.

As part of the Phase 1 reopening, and beginning on Friday, the city will reopen tennis courts at Pratt Civitan Park and Page Park.

As part of a Phase 2 reopening plan, the skate park behind the Case Community Center is expected to reopen on May 15.

Phase 3 reopening is planned to take place on June 1, and would include the reopening of the following park sites and programs:

• Case Community Center

• Splash pads

• Playgrounds

• Rental spaces (indoor and outdoor)

• Public restrooms

• Outdoor sports courts

• The Keystone Ancient forest (hiking event set for Saturday, June 6 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.)

• Sand Springs Cultural & Historical Museum

Currently, no large-scale community special events are planned through June 30, the city said.

Additionally, no date has been set for the reopening of the Sand Springs Senior Citizens Center (a host site for senior nutrition, programs and events).

Featured video

Look for the helpers: See what these Tulsans are doing to ease the stress of the coronavirus pandemic

Tags

Recommended for you