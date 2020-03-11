SAND SPRINGS — Some audible groans came with the news National Weather Service meteorologist Nicole McGavock brought to residents of the Town and Country neighborhood at Sand Springs on Wednesday evening.
The chance of the Arkansas River’s reaching flood stage between March and June this year is about 18%, she said. The chance for a repeat of flooding similar to last year’s is 6%.
In an average year, the chance that the river will reach flood stage is less than 2%.
McGavock put this year’s potential into perspective.
“That’s higher than normal, but it is not an extreme probability,” she said.
McGavock was among a lineup of officials at the Case Community Center who gave residents of the still-recovering neighborhood hit hard in the May flood answers and advice on everything from watching the weather and updated warning systems to housing permits and insurance.
Each of the residents received a survey that asked about basics people might still need to know about, such as road and access issues, if there is an abandoned house next door, whether they have a building permit to rebuild, if they had flood insurance, if they have a mortgage, if their home is occupied, even if they are interested in sending their children to a summer camp.
“We have brought everyone here to help you move forward with your lives,” Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith said in opening the meeting.
McGavock’s role was to lay out the forecast and show residents how they can watch the river levels online and inform themselves about possible risks.
The forecast for the possibility of flooding is increased because the ground is so wet in the Tulsa area, as well as in most of the Arkansas River drainage area to the north and west all the way to Wichita, Kansas, from above-normal rainfall in the past month to 90 days.
“If you think of the ground like a sponge, and when it rains the ground soaks it up like a sponge. Well, once that sponge is full, any additional rain that falls is going to go straight into the rivers and lakes,” McGavock said.
The immediate question to the next speaker, Bill Smiley, Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District chief of emergency management and security, harkened to a 2019 complaint.
“Why aren’t we drawing the lakes down now?”
Smiley deferred to Corps hydrologists and a meeting sure to come at another time, but he did lay out an improved communications and warning plan for any future event. That plan involves a lowered “trigger point” for concern and the addition of community liaisons to help spread a consistent message as a flood threatens.
He cautioned that not all disasters are the same and that many factors can change what happens if another flood hits. Some people in 2019 expected that they would be OK based on their experience in the 1984 flood and were surprised when they weren’t. People shouldn’t think they know what will happen next time based on 2019, either, and clear communication still will be key, he said.
“We have a saying that if you’ve been to one disaster you’ve been to one disaster,” he said. “No two are the same.”
Emergency plans hit a high point when releases at Keystone Dam last year hit 150,000 cubic feet per second, and that was late, Smiley said. The first “trigger” now is at 85,000. At that point community meetings would be called and community liaisons would be called in. By the time releases hit 150,000 cfs, emergency actions would be in full swing, according to the new plan.
“We will go big early,” Smiley said.
Experts also addressed insurance needs, FEMA assistance and potential property buyouts stymied by a paltry $7 million available statewide and a long process that could take years to complete.
Derek Osborn of Sen. James Lankford’s office said the senator is addressing funding available and the long process involved with bills.
County officials assured residents they are working through individual issues on such things as building permits and certificates of occupancy with as much leniency as possible.
Teresa Tosh, director of Tulsa County inspections and zoning, said 217 remodeling permits were issued in the neighborhood, along with 500 more related trade permits. Of the initial 217 permits, 39 have completed construction, with final inspections done, she said.
Confusion ran wide on insurance, with some saying they were told they could not get flood insurance because they live in a flood plain and others saying the opposite. Some said they were getting flood insurance for between $400 and $500 a year; others said their insurance was $2,000 a year. One man said his was $4,000.
“Everyone can get flood insurance,” said Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready. “I tell everyone to get flood insurance. If it rains where you live, it can flood where you live.”
Gallery: After flood, residents and officials inspect Town & Country neighborhood in Sand Springs
Town & Country neighborhood inspection
Town & Country neighborhood inspection
Town & Country neighborhood inspection
Town & Country neighborhood inspection
Town & Country neighborhood inspection
Town & Country neighborhood inspection
Town & Country neighborhood inspection
Town & Country neighborhood inspection
Town & Country neighborhood inspection
Town & Country neighborhood inspection
Town & Country neighborhood inspection
Town & Country neighborhood inspection
Town & Country neighborhood inspection
Town & Country neighborhood inspection
Town & Country neighborhood inspection
Town & Country neighborhood inspection
Town & Country neighborhood inspection
Journalism worth your time and money
Flooding west of Sand Springs
Related video