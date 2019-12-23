Little faces brightened by gifts are an expected joy on Christmas morning, and on many other days of the year if you are a full-time Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus like John and Terri Bloomberg.
The founders of the 21st Century Santa, a faith-based nonprofit based in Minco, stopped by Tulsa Monday as part of an eastern Oklahoma run that brought Christmas gifts to more than 275 children of families still reeling from the effects of the 2019 floods and storms. They help victims of disasters of all kinds, as well as handicapped children all year long.
They take their role as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus seriously, happily and with a full-on North Pole look, especially John with his full white beard. But on this trip they spoke as much about the month of May as they did Christmas Day.
Families still are struggling to recover from flood and storm damage all across eastern Oklahoma, Terri Bloomberg said. Homes still are under construction and not yet livable. Some families are reeling financially, some still are moving from place to place with temporary shelter, and some are homeless, she said.
The Bloombergs took up temporary residence at the Red Roof Inn. A small single-bed room served as temporary storage space and office. Parked immediately outside, an aged red pickup and a well-worn travel trailer fulfilled the role of reindeer and sleigh, complete with peeling paint and packing tape around the corners to hold wiring in place for the tail lights. But inside piles of black trash bags tagged with children’s names held stuff of immeasurable value.
“We use the black trash bags because the kids can’t see in it and most kids aren’t likely to snoop inside a trash bag,” Terri Bloomberg said. “We give them wrapping paper and all they need for that, too. That’s an important part for the parents.”
This gifting effort traced back to two weeks in May when the Bloombergs traveled to nine different Multi-Area Resource Center locations, she said.
“At the MARC we’ll give the children each two toys,” John Bloomberg said. “The reason for that is those families have been displaced into motel rooms or just into someone else’s house or something like that and they don’t have a lot of space.”
The toys also provide a distraction for the children and give the parents some respite as they meet with agency representatives.
“But the biggest thing for children is they don’t feel left out. There is somebody there that recognizes their need is as big as anyone’s,” John Bloomberg said. “And it’s also a bright spot for the adults. We have toys, we have candy canes out and, hey, Santa Claus is here to help, and that brings a smile.”
In the fall, they followed up with the families and those who needed them created “very personalized Christmas lists,” Terri Bloomberg said.
Individuals, businesses, churches and others donate toys and cash to help fulfill the wish lists. Amazon.com’s “Smiles” program picked up on the charity through an online request and 28 boxes full of toys turned up one day, she said.
“We’re small but we’re a mighty organization and we have a great working group of volunteers,” she said.
Peggy Coy-Melton and her son, Brad Noland, traveled from South Coffeyville to pick up gifts for Noland’s children, ages 10 and 7.
“For us it was the wind that ripped off the roof, and then all that rain. It just rained so much the water just poured in and it warped all the floors ... A tree landed smack in the middle of my car and smashed it, right down the middle.”
Loss of the home and the car, temporary housing with repairs that continue, and stresses that divided the family all multiplied in complexity because of the storm and continued recovery effort, she said.
Christmas gifts for the children are an emotional lift.
“We’re taking these toys now and on the way to see them,” she said. “I get to wrap them, too, so that’s something for me. I’m going to enjoy doing that,” Coy-Melton said.
Cindy Wilde choked up talking about her home “built to code” on stilts that weren’t high enough to keep it above Bird Creek this time. She and her 10-year-old granddaughter were rescued when water entered their home after midnight at the height of the storm, she said.
“I had to move in with my dad, then my back went out and we’re looking to do surgery on it, my boyfriend passed away ... it seems like it’s been just one thing after another this year,” she said.
Her son is fixing up the house with help from friends, she said.
“FEMA gives you enough for the materials but not enough to get all the work done,” she said. “I’m going to stay with my dad and take care of Olivia, she is my priority.”
“This is just a blessing,” Wilde said of the gifts. “And she is just a tough kid. She is my whole world, I tell ya. Everything is changed but there is a plan and hopefully 2020 is on track to be a better year.”
