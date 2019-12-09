A Sapulpa man is in jail on a murder complaint after a man deputies say he assaulted died in a hospital.
Tulsa County Sheriff's deputies first came into contact with Cody Fulmer, 31, after responding to an assault call that yielded an empty scene the evening of Dec. 5 in the 5900 block of North Madison Avenue.
Deputies found Fulmer nearby and interviewed him, but there was not yet proof of a crime, according to a news release.
Early the next morning, an ambulance was called for an assault victim at a home in the 6000 block of North Madison Avenue, and Jared Langworthy, 23, was hospitalized in critical condition.
Detectives found Fulmer in Creek County, and he allegedly confessed to the assault on Langworthy the night before. He was arrested on a complaint of assault with intent to kill.
Langworthy died in the hospital the next morning, earning Fulmer an additional complaint of first-degree murder.
He was being held without bond in the Tulsa County jail.