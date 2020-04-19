The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has handled over 180,000 first-time claims for unemployment insurance since the COVID-19 outbreak began here in mid-March. The wave of new claims brought on by business closures and layoffs has pushed an agency that typically handles 1,500 to 2,000 new claims each week to the brink. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Earlier this month, state officials approved unemployment claims for Randy Peters and his adult daughter. The daughter was also sent a debit card so she could collect the benefits.
There was just one problem: Neither in the family say they had sought unemployment insurance compensation.
Another man, who asked not to be identified, told the Tulsa World this week that the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has sent him over 200 letters representing unemployment insurance claims filed on behalf of his workers. The problem for this man: He only employs a couple workers, who all continue to work for him.
In both cases, Peters and the employer, said they notified state officials of the suspected fraud.
Their stories represent just a handful of the hundreds of fictitious claims that state officials say they have been dealing with since the COVID-19 outbreak began.
Kerry Master, Director of Unemployment Insurance at the OESC, said Friday that unemployment insurance fraud unfortunately has been around as long as the program has existed.
“But it would be inaccurate to say that we have not experienced a significant spike (in fictitious claims) due to COVID-19,” Master said.
So far, he said, the agency has identified 1,217 fictitious claims that have been filed since late March.
The agency has handled over 180,000 first-time claims for unemployment insurance since the COVID-19 outbreak began here in mid-March. The wave of new claims brought on by business closures and layoffs has pushed an agency that typically handles 1,500 to 2,000 new claims each week to the brink.
“Certainly, the fraudulent actors out there ramp up activity when they see opportunities and when the systems are being stressed to the point that they are right now,” Master said.
He said he suspects fraudsters are taking advantage of many state unemployment systems, including Oklahoma, that due to the COVID-19 crisis have waived a mandatory one-week waiting period before benefits can be claimed.
“So, where we might typically have a little bit of time to find these and keep an improper payment from occurring, now that happens much faster at an accelerated rate so it’s an even bigger issue,” Master said.
He could not provide an estimate of the amount of funds that were believed to have been paid out in fraudulent claims.
Master said the agency utilizes numerous measures to catch fraud, including participating in a consortium of states that share information about known fraud operations. The agency also looks for red flags in claims on a regular basis, including address changes, multiple, separate requests from the same address and obviously fake telephone numbers.
The agency also pays close attention to claims coming from other states known for fake claims, such as Florida, Master said.
After canceling a fictitious claim, Master said it is forwarded to the U.S. Labor Department Inspector General, the state Attorney General’s office and occasionally to local authorities.
For the Peters, he described what it was like to learn someone was trying to get unemployment in his name as unnerving.
“It’s really frustrating,” said Peters, who noted that the scammers even had supplied the OESC with their correct Social Security numbers in their attempt to defraud the state. He said he didn’t know how someone had their Social Security number.
Peters said he first became aware that his identity had been stolen when he received an award letter from the state this month notifying him of his benefits, based on the fraudulent claim. A few days later, their letter carrier recognized some mail at the post office that was addressed to their daughter, Peters said.
The letter carrier brought the mail to Peters since he knew them both. The OESC mailing was addressed to their daughter, but had been mailed to a Claremore apartment complex that she hasn’t lived in for years, he said.
The letter sent to the daughter contained a debit card, which claimants can use to collect their unemployment insurance benefits.
After notifying the OESC and filing an identity theft report with police, Peters said he and his wife, Sandy, are left to wonder if this will be a repeat of when someone stole their identity to obtain a tax refund in their names using a false tax return.
“It wasn’t fun at all,” Peters said of the ordeal. “It took us a year to get our tax return (refund) back,” Peters said.
Master said calls from the public are how the OESC typically becomes aware of fraud attempts.
“And we will stop the claim as quickly as we can,” Master said.
Fraud prevention tips
The OESC warns the public that it does not communicate with customers via text message or charge customer fees to use the website or to release claimant debit card numbers to private companies.
The agency says to not give out debit card numbers if contacted by text, telephone or email.
The OESC also advises unemployment insurance claimants to avoid scams by never replying or clicking on links within a suspicious email. Often those links are connected to fraudulent websites designed to extract personal information from users.
Fraud claims can be emailed to fraud@oesc.state.ok.us or contact the Attorney General’s Public Protection Unit at 405-521-2029.
