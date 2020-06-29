For the first time in the event's 41-year history, Scotfest will be canceled for 2020, organizers said Monday of their "hard decision" prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s the right thing to do to protect our volunteers, our performers, vendors, athletes, and the thousands of people who attend every year,” Steve Campbell, board member and festival director, said in a news release.
Originally planned for Sept. 18-20 in Broken Arrow, the event is set to return Sept. 17-19, 2021. Anyone with tickets to the 2020 event may redeem them for admission at Scotfest 2021. Campbell said exhibitors and ticket holders would receive more information about deferrals and refunds.
“Our board is determined to ensure Scotfest is back and better than ever in 2021,” said Aleah Campbell, Scotfest board member.
Organizers of Tulsa's Oktoberfest last week announced this fall's event also would be canceled.