After three days of searching, Tulsa Police say the effort to locate two missing toddlers is now one of recovery. 

Chief Wendell Franklin said while re-canvassing Shoreline Apartments on Tuesday morning, investigators found video footage that shows the Miracle, 3, and Tony, 2, playing in a grassy area near Mingo Creek.

"And we do have video of the kids going down the embankment, holding hands together and never reappearing," Franklin said.  

Recovery efforts will now focus along Mingo Creek. 

