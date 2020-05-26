Volunteer searchers listen to Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne Pierce after she updated a news conference on the search for missing children Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, at the Shoreline Lakeside Apartments Tuesday, May 26, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Volunteers Tonya Moman(left) and Becky Bossell(right) search for missing children Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, at the Shoreline Lakeside Apartments Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The woman at center of this photo chose not to be identified.The children were last seen Friday morning. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Volunteer Becky Bossell center searches for missing children for Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, at the Shoreline Lakeside Apartments Tuesday, May 26, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Volunteer searchers listen to Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne Pierce after she updated a news conference on the search for missing children Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, at the Shoreline Lakeside Apartments Tuesday, May 26, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Volunteers Tonya Moman(left) and Becky Bossell(right) search for missing children Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, at the Shoreline Lakeside Apartments Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The woman at center of this photo chose not to be identified.The children were last seen Friday morning. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
After three days of searching, Tulsa Police say the effort to locate two missing toddlers is now one of recovery.
Chief Wendell Franklin said while re-canvassing Shoreline Apartments on Tuesday morning, investigators found video footage that shows the Miracle, 3, and Tony, 2, playing in a grassy area near Mingo Creek.
"And we do have video of the kids going down the embankment, holding hands together and never reappearing," Franklin said.
Recovery efforts will now focus along Mingo Creek.
Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455
Summer Special! Patio Covers Sunrooms & Decks. No Job Too Big or Too Small. Kitchens, Bathrooms, Additions, Siding & Roofing. We do it all! Over 40 years in business! Vet & Senior Discounts! Credit cards accepted. Free Estimates! Call now, 918-271-0050.