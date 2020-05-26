The search for two missing toddlers has multiple agencies teaming up to look for the siblings, who have been missing since Friday.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Tulsa Fire Department spent Tuesday morning searching for Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, near the Shoreline Apartments complex, 9601 E. 21st Place.
Tulsa Police Department officials have been providing Facebook updates regarding the search. Troopers reportedly used a flat-bottomed air boat to search a creek running adjacent to the complex, while Tulsa Fire Department brought out sonar equipment to look into a pond at the apartment complex.
The last time they were seen, about 10:15 a.m. Friday, they were walking alone. Surveillance footage shows the two with their biological mother, who does not have custody of them, about two hours earlier.
The toddlers’ guardian, their aunt, called police after finding Donisha Willis passed out on a couch in her apartment Friday evening and the children nowhere to be found.
Willis, 24, has refused to cooperate with the investigation and reportedly told investigators after her Friday arrest that the kids “don’t even matter." She remains in the Tulsa County jail on complaints of assault and battery on a police officer after former conviction of a felony and child neglect after former conviction of a felony.
Those with information that could lead to the children are asked to call 918-596-9222; those who wish to remain anonymous can call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.