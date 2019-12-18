Mayor G.T. Bynum has been adamant that the city would be doing everything in its power to locate possible mass graves related to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
However, a significant roadblock still exists in pursuit of evidence, the mayor said. The city has been unable to gain access to investigate whether Rolling Oaks Cemetery in south Tulsa contains unmarked graves.
Bynum expressed frustration that the city has yet to reach an agreement with the cemetery; but an attorney for the cemetery's owners says they are willing to allow a search — under certain conditions — and that the mayor has misrepresented the discussions.
"I think it is disgraceful that we're having to work this hard to get the owner of that facility to cooperate," Bynum said Monday night at Carver Middle School during a public presentation of scanning results in the search for mass graves. "They should be bending over backwards helping with this and not throwing up roadblocks."
Timothy Studebaker, a Tulsa attorney representing Rolling Oaks, disputed the claim that the cemetery hadn't been cooperating with the city, saying "nothing could be further from the truth." Studebaker also said that property owners had submitted a proposal in November that would allow the city to search.
Scientists with the Oklahoma Archeological Survey and the Medical Examiner’s Office have deployed subsurface scanning equipment to conduct tests at Newblock Park and Oaklawn Cemetery in October. Both are owned by the city, Bynum said.
Rolling Oaks, which in 1921 was known as Booker T. Washington Cemetery, is privately owned by Cemetery Management Inc., which lists a Tulsa address in state records. The site has been identified by historical investigators as possibly containing mass graves. However, the owners have been reluctant to allow the site to be searched because they fear possible damage to families' grave plots, Studebaker said in the statement.
The city's investigation into finding potential mass graves could be expedited if "we can get them (Rolling Oaks) to agree to do it," Bynum said.
Though the mayor does not believe property damage would occur, he said the city will look into exploring legal options if an agreement can't be reached.
"We will do a scan at that site," Bynum said. "If we have to pursue a court order, we will do that."
Bynum wasn't the only person disenchanted over the city's inability to get clearance to search Rolling Oaks. State Rep. Regina Goodwin, who was in attendance at Monday night's presentation, questioned why the city hadn't maneuvered more aggressively to search the site since it was considered part of a criminal investigation.
Without having a judge's order, Deputy Mayor Amy Brown explained, the city would first require permission from the property owner. Then the city would need to provide exact locations of areas to be searched. The city also must outline how the investigation would be conducted and its plans for excavation if scientists discover anomalies there.
The city's legal representatives, said Bynum, contacted Rolling Oaks officials as recently as Monday to negotiate a resolution.
Studebaker said in his statement that the city contacted Rolling Oaks in September to discuss scanning the site, which was followed by a meeting at City Hall on Oct. 22.
During that meeting, Rolling Oaks property owners noted the site was not platted as a cemetery until 1927 and was located in close proximity to Calvary Cemetery, once known as Rentie Grove Cemetery. Property owners suggested that areas within nearby Calvary be searched, Studebaker wrote in his statement.
Studebaker also mentioned that property owners presented a proposed agreement on Nov. 20 that set the framework to allow scanning to take place at Rolling Oaks.
"Counsel for the property owner received no response from the City until December 13, 2019, wherein the City stated they had not received the document, although the attorney had an electronic receipt of submission," the statement said.
Rolling Oaks has been scanned on three previous occasions but did not produce evidence of mass graves. Its current owners agreed to another scan with certain safeguards in place, said Studebaker.
"The property owner was not in opposition to the proposed scanning but did express concerns since the proposed area has existing interments which must be considered," Studebaker said in the statement. "The property owner expressed empathy for the committee's concerns but also said he must be sensitive to the rights of the families with loved ones buried at Rolling Oaks."
On Monday, the city informed the cemetery's legal counsel that it would not sign the agreement hours before the presentation at Carver Middle School, Studebaker said.
"It is unfortunate that the mayor has attempted to make my client a fall guy on this issue and has not truthfully disclosed what he knows to be factual," he said. "My client is fully willing to meet with the city to discuss a framework for this to proceed when the city is willing to give my client safeguards to protect the interments existing as this location."
In response to Studebaker's comments about the situation, Bynum was hopeful a deal eventually would be reached.
“I think it is great news that the owner is now eager to cooperate, and I look forward to finalizing an agreement so scanning can proceed," he said.
