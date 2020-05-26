A group of people pray as the arrive to be part of a search party for Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, at the Shoreline Lakeside Apartments Tuesday, May 26, 2020. At right with balloon is Shantell Chappell and her nephew Kashton Chappell,6.MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Volunteers Tonya Moman(left) and Becky Bossell(right) search for missing children Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, at the Shoreline Lakeside Apartments Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The woman at center of this photo chose not to be identified.The children were last seen Friday morning. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Volunteer searchers Christal McLemore(left), Toni McLemore and Takenna Triplett listen as a Tulsa Police officer speaks to the media regarding the search for Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, at the Shoreline Lakeside Apartments Tuesday, May 26, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Emergency personnel dredge a pond at Shoreline Lakeside Apartments during their search for missing children Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The children were last seen Friday morning. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Volunteer searchers listen to Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne Pierce after she updated a news conference on the search for Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, at the Shoreline Lakeside Apartments Tuesday, May 26, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A child rides his bike past emergency personnel as they search Mingo Creek for missing children Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, who were last seen Friday Tuesday, May 26, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Bystanders watch as Emergency personnel search Mingo Creek for missing children Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, who were last seen Friday Tuesday, May 26, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Volunteer Becky Bossell center searches for missing children for Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, at the Shoreline Lakeside Apartments Tuesday, May 26, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
A group of people pray as the arrive to be part of a search party for Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, at the Shoreline Lakeside Apartments Tuesday, May 26, 2020. At right with balloon is Shantell Chappell and her nephew Kashton Chappell,6.MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Volunteers Tonya Moman(left) and Becky Bossell(right) search for missing children Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, at the Shoreline Lakeside Apartments Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The woman at center of this photo chose not to be identified.The children were last seen Friday morning. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Emergency personnel search Mingo Creek for missing children Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, who were last seen Friday Tuesday, May 26, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
A bystander watches as emergency personnel search Mingo Creek for missing children Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, who were last seen Friday Tuesday, May 26, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Volunteer searchers Christal McLemore(left), Toni McLemore and Takenna Triplett listen as a Tulsa Police officer speaks to the media regarding the search for Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, at the Shoreline Lakeside Apartments Tuesday, May 26, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Emergency personnel dredge a pond at Shoreline Lakeside Apartments during their search for missing children Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The children were last seen Friday morning. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Volunteer searchers listen to Tulsa Police Officer Jeanne Pierce after she updated a news conference on the search for Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, at the Shoreline Lakeside Apartments Tuesday, May 26, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
A child rides his bike past emergency personnel as they search Mingo Creek for missing children Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, who were last seen Friday Tuesday, May 26, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Emergency personnel search Mingo Creek for missing children Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, who were last seen Friday Tuesday, May 26, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
After three days of searching, Tulsa police say the effort to locate two missing toddlers is now an effort to recover their bodies.
Police Chief Wendell Franklin said while re-canvassing Shoreline Apartments on Tuesday morning, investigators found video footage that shows Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, playing in a grassy area near Mingo Creek.
"And we do have video of the kids going down the embankment, holding hands together, and never reappearing," Franklin said Tuesday afternoon at a press briefing. "... We are looking at a recovery effort at this point. We are fairly confident that there is no other place for them to have come back up and been able to survive."
Efforts will now focus along Mingo Creek, the chief said. Franklin said Friday's rains flooded the creek, turning what's otherwise slow, shallow water into a fast-moving torrent. Oklahoma Mesonet data shows 2.05 inches of rainfall in Tulsa over the last 5 days as of Tuesday afternoon with more rain in the forecast through Thursday night.
The announcement followed additional water searches earlier in the day. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol used a flat-bottomed air boat to search an area of the creek, which runs adjacent to the complex, and later used sonar and dragging equipment in the complex's pond with assistance from the Tulsa Fire Department.
Firefighters continued the search north of 21st Street using an inflatable boat Tuesday evening. Mingo Creek flows north between U.S. 169 and Mingo Road before meeting Bird Creek near 56th Street North. From there, the creek flows east and meets the Verdigris River at the Port of Catoosa.
Groups of volunteer searchers met intermittently throughout the day at and around the complex.
Tonya Moman, who was searching around Shoreline with a group, said she was motivated to come out because she's a grandmother.
"If that was my baby, I would want Tulsa to move earth for her," she said. "And that's what I'll do. I'll check every trash can; I will yell and scream at the top of my voice.
"I don't know these babies, but I feel it."
The children's mother, Donisha Willis, was jailed on complaints of child neglect and assault and battery on a police officer, each after former conviction of a felony. She was on probation for a previous assault and battery on a police officer conviction, as well as a drug conviction, court records show.
Willis did not have custody of the children, and it's unclear how they ended up in her care Friday. Police found surveillance footage of the three inside a convenience store near the complex that morning, but about two hours later footage from the complex shows the toddlers wondering outside alone.
The children's guardian, their aunt, found Willis passed out in her apartment Friday night, and the children nowhere to be found, according to an arrest report.
Willis refused to cooperate with investigators, and reportedly told them the children "don't even matter."
Tuesday, Franklin said he can't say what was going on in Willis' head at the time, but he does believe she might have been incapacitated on drugs.
She remains held on $125,000 bond.
Franklin said detectives will make the determination on whether further charges will be pursued.
World photographer Mike Simons contributed to this story.
Gallery: Tulsa search expands to nearby creek for toddlers missing since Friday
Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455