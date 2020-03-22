Public health officials confirmed the second COVID-19-related death in Oklahoma on Sunday and urged residents to take appropriate precautions when returning from spring break travels. 

"At a minimum, we ask you to social distance for the next 14 days," Dr. Bruce Dart, Director of the Tulsa Health Department, said at a news conference. "If you traveled to a spot or a state that has widespread community spread of this virus, we ask that you quarantine for 14 days." 

The recommended steps are necessary to break any potential chain of transmission of the virus, Dart said.

The state's second confirmed COVID-19 death, a Pawnee County man in his 50s, died Saturday, Dart said, and the state's total of positive cases has increased to 67.  

At least two of the three positive patients in Pawnee County reside in Cleveland, the Cleveland American reported, and Cleveland Mayor Scott Rusher confirmed the latest decedent lived in the city.

"We extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the family as they experience the loss of their loved one," Rusher said. 

A Berryhill man was reported as the state's first confirmed death a couple of days ago, and the state's total number of positive cases has increased relatively steadily since mid-March, likely reflecting an increase in testing

Tulsa County reported an additional positive test on Sunday, a man in his 40s, which brought the area's total to six; of which two patients were found to have contracted the disease via community spread.  

The message from Dart and other Tulsa city and county officials at the news conference was clear: Stay home. 

"To say that these are trying and unprecedented times is truly an understatement," Dart said. "I can only imagine people who didn’t go on spring break who have been isolating at home that are already feeling stir crazy."

But the streets of Tulsa are emptying, and "we’re all coming together around staying apart," Dart said. 

Mayor G.T. Bynum thanked surrounding municipalities that took "courageous action" last week by closing entertainment venues and limiting restaurants to take-out, and he applauded the school districts that spent spring break working to ensure students would continue to be fed while school is out. Meal sites across the state can be found meals4kidsok.org

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith warned residents of scams as many are looking for ways to give and recommended they help small businesses by purchasing gift cards — "It's almost like a small loan to them" — or donating to the Tulsa Community Foundation's Tulsa Area COVID-19 Response Fund at tulsacf.org

Keith encouraged residents to follow the advice of city and health leaders before asking for patience. 

“Every change we are currently experiencing is in hopes of limiting the spread of COVID-19, so that those that need the most help will get it,” she said. "I know it's not easy, but I think there are always ways to try to make the best out of a situation, and that's what we do here in Tulsa." 

Guidelines for those returning from spring break

After you arrive home, the Tulsa Health Department said to take the following steps to protect yourself and others:

• Stay at home. Do not go to work, school or leave your house for 14 days. Discuss your work situation with your employer to determine if you are able to work remotely.

• Monitor your health. Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever (temperature of 100.4°F/38°C or higher). Also watch for cough or trouble breathing.

• Practice social distancing. Avoid close contact with other people for the 14 days. Maintain distance (approximately 6 feet) from family members and others in the home when possible.

• Do not take public transportation. Do not get into taxis or ride-shares during the time you are practicing social distancing.

• Avoid crowded places. Limit your activities in public. If you are well and need to run an errand for essential items, be mindful of those around you. If you observe congestion in an aisle, keep moving and wait for it to break apart. Pay attention to where you are in the checkout line and observe social distancing guidelines of staying 6 feet apart. Try to make a list and get what you may need to get you through the length of your voluntary quarantine. Wash your hands before and after any trips.

If you do get sick with fever (100.4°F/38°C or higher), cough, or have trouble breathing:

• Seek medical care. Call ahead before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room.

• Tell your doctor about your recent travel and your symptoms.

• Avoid contact with others. If you need essential items, make arrangements with a healthy friend, neighbor or family member to drop off items to your home.

