The second Gallup-Tulsa CitiVoice Index survey seeking input on qualities of the city is currently being mailed Tulsa residents.
The survey gives the city a better understanding of community needs, which helps shape policy and strategic decision-making, the city said in a news release.
In 2018, the first Gallup survey was mailed to 22,500 residents, which found Tulsans were optimistic the city was improving, showed residents were seeing numerous economic opportunities with room to grow, and found residents saw room for improvement among Tulsans who said they were thriving.
“I encourage all Tulsans who receive this survey to be upfront and candid with their feedback,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said in the release. “Your responses will shape policy and guide civic improvements over the year ahead.”
Where a person lives is a huge factor in their sense of safety and security, according to the 2019 survey. In far south Tulsa, 79% of residents agree or strongly agree that “I always feel safe and secure in the area where I live.” Only 17 % in the northeast corner of the city feel the same way.
The survey results were broken down — by age, ZIP code, race, education, income, tenure as a Tulsan and gender — to provide city leaders with a detailed picture of the public’s attitudes about the city. The information will be used by city leaders, and shared with nonprofits, to inform policy decisions.
To determine whether a person was thriving, Gallup asked survey respondents two questions: If life were a ladder with 10 rungs, the 10th being the best possible life you could be living, where do you see yourself on that ladder today? Where do you see yourself on life’s ladder in five years?
If respondents answered seven or above on the first question and eight or above on the second question, they were designated as “thriving.”
Fifty percent of Tulsans were classified as thriving, 46% as struggling and 4% as suffering, according to the 2019 survey.
The Gallup-Tulsa CitiVoice Index was inspired by the Strada-Gallup Alumni Survey, the largest representative study of college graduates in U.S. history.
It provides higher-education leaders with productive insights that help them make meaningful performance improvements. Similarly, Gallup is using Gallup-Tulsa CitiVoice Index as a model to provide analytics and advice to cities across the country.
To read the results from the 2018 Gallup-Tulsa CitiVoice survey, visit cityoftulsa.org/citivoice.
