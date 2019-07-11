A second Tulsan has died as a result of a rollover crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike late Tuesday.
Benjamin Stegall, 79, was pronounced dead at the scene on the westbound lanes of the Will Rogers Turnpike near mile marker 259, about four miles east of Claremore.
His passenger, Jessie Conatzer, 86, was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa in critical condition and died Wednesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Stegall’s 2006 Honda Accord reportedly ran off the right side of the road and hit an embankment about 10 p.m. The car rolled four to six times.
After the crash, Stegall reportedly got out of the car and walked about 120 feet before collapsing. It is believed his collapse was because of a medical condition, according to the OHP.
The crash remains under investigation.