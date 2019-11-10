The annual Tulsa Veterans Day Parade will start at 11 a.m. Featuring more than 4,000 participants and 130 entries, the parade is one of the nation’s largest for Veterans Day.
This year marks the 101st anniversary of Tulsa’s — and the nation’s — first Veterans Day, or Armistice Day, as it was originally called, signaling the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918.
The Tulsa parade traces its unofficial origin to that date.
The parade route will begin at Third Street and Boston Avenue and will wind through downtown to end at Sixth Street and Detroit Avenue.
A free trolley will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will operate from Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, 1301 S. Boston Ave., and stop at six locations along the route.
KTUL, channel 8, will televise the parade.
This year’s honorees include Chuck Jordan, grand marshal; Michael Teague, parade chief of staff; and James Dores “J.D.” Smith, who is being recognized posthumously as parade commander.