As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tulsa County climbs, so will the number of friends, coworkers and acquaintances wondering whether they’ve been exposed to the disease.

So how do you know?

Kelly VanBuskirk, incident commander for Tulsa Health Department’s response to the pandemic, provided some insight to the Tulsa World on Thursday.

“Our role here at the health department is to ensure that we are doing our best to protect the community,” VanBuskirk said, and any steps taken to notify people of their potential exposures and encourage them to stay home will help contain and slow the virus’s spread within the community.

THD has an ever-expanding team of epidemiologists and nurses dedicated to investigating case origins, as well as a team that communicates with those who might have been exposed to patients who tested positive.

When considering who might have been exposed, VanBuskirk said the main concern is “close contacts.”

“It’s individuals who have been within 6 feet of the confirmed case for a prolonged amount of time,” she said. “We look at more than 10 minutes in this situation, so it’s not just every single person.”

Epidemiologists use information a patient’s primary physician might have collected, such as symptoms and date of symptom onset, to determine where to begin.

The time period for contact tracing begins 48 hours before the patient first noted symptoms and ends when the patient self-isolated.

VanBuskirk said the 48-hour period is a safeguard because some people experience symptoms so mild they don’t notice them immediately, and it’s sufficient because when symptoms are mild or even absent, the patient’s viral load is low, so they may not be shedding much virus.

“It’s really when you are starting to show those symptoms is when you are shedding more virus,” she said.

Communication with a patient, coupled with knowledge of their whereabouts and interactions during the contact tracing period, is vital to an investigation.

But sometimes, it’s not an option.

“There’s ... times where we can’t speak to the actual case themselves because they could potentially be on a ventilator, and we’re having to try to talk to a loved one,” VanBuskirk said.

After epidemiologists identify close contacts, those who were likely exposed are informed of the confirmed case and recommended to self-quarantine for 14 days while monitoring themselves for symptoms twice a day.

VanBuskirk said essential work environments where a patient might have been are also notified so they can take appropriate sanitizing measures.

But even those who don’t get a call from the health department should follow best practices as the virus spread continues.

“I think everyone should take steps no matter where you are in the community because we are seeing community spread,” VanBuskirk said, citing CDC recommendations like frequent hand washing and surface disinfecting, social distancing. The CDC now recommends using face coverings as well.

Those who are concerned because they know of a confirmed case but aren’t sure whether they were in contact with them shouldn’t worry, VanBuskirk said, but they can call the Oklahoma State Department of Health with questions. The state operates a 24-hour COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 and through 211.

And despite some residents’ calls for the department to identify the local areas and even neighborhoods of those infected, VanBuskirk said THD will stick to county-level patient identification moving forward.

“If you get down to ZIP code-level and neighborhood-level, you’re looking at low case counts, so that in and of itself can be identifying information,” she said, which could violate health privacy laws.

As for those who test negative, VanBuskirk said it’s possible they were experiencing symptoms of other respiratory viruses that are relatively normal for this time of year.

Flu is so widespread within our community,” she said. “And we’re in Oklahoma, which, anybody who lives in Oklahoma knows that they deal with allergies this time of year.”

However, “just because somebody tests negative for COVID-19 today doesn’t mean that they can’t be exposed a week from now, so I think it’s just having an awareness of how you’re feeling and what’s going on with your body.”

