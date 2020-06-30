Congress Navy Secretary

Senate Armed Services Chairman James Inhofe, R-Okla. (Al Drago/Pool via AP)

 Al Drago

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe took the side of President Donald Trump on Tuesday and said he was convinced the president had not been briefed on intelligence reports that Russia paid bounties to the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

Inhofe, a Republican who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, said he attended a briefing at the White House with other lawmakers.

“After a very long hearing, I’m confident that President Trump didn’t know about the reporting,” Inhofe said on the Senate floor.

“There’s some confusion in terms of our own intelligence, and it just didn’t rise to the level of the president at that time.”

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Featured video: President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Tulsa International Airport

Featured gallery: The scenes before and during President Trump's rally in Tulsa