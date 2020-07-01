James Lankford

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla. speaks during a committee meeting Thursday, June 25, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford is cosponsoring an amendment that would replace Columbus Day with Juneteenth, though the sponsors said it should not be a paid federal holiday that costs money and affects businesses.

“Throughout our history, we have strived to become a more perfect union and Juneteenth was a huge step in attaining that goal,” Lankford, a Republican, said.

“We should celebrate these strides on the federal level while remaining cognizant of the impact the existing 10 federal holidays have on federal services and local businesses. We can reduce these impacts by replacing Columbus Day as a federal holiday with Juneteenth, America’s second independence day.”

The amendment is expected to be offered to a bill by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, establishing Juneteenth as a national holiday. The observance of emancipation is on June 19 each year.

