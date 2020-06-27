Senate District 37 Republican primary candidate Chris Emerson threatened Saturday to sue opponent Cody Rogers over a late mail piece that claims Emerson has been repeatedly taken to court for past due debts and settled a malpractice lawsuit involving a child's brain injury.
Emerson says both charges are untrue.
A check of court records show Emerson was dismissed from the malpractice suit at the request of the plaintiffs and was later settled by the other defendants in the case.
Emerson said he was not present when the alleged negligence occurred.
Court records indicate one or more Chris Emersons have been sued for debt over the past 12 years, but none appear to be the Chris Emerson running for state Senate.
Rogers' campaign could not be reached for comment.