Mayor G.T. Bynum and Dr. Gerard Clancy, professor of Community Medicine and Psychiatry at the University of Tulsa, will be our guests Friday for a virtual version of the Tulsa World’s “Let’s Talk” forum, hosted by Editorial Editor Wayne Greene.
The three will discuss local response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The forum will be posted on tulsaworld.com on Friday evening.
A story on the discussion will appear in print editions Saturday morning.
To participate, please email your question by noon on Friday to wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com
