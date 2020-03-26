Related Content

Mayor G.T. Bynum and Dr. Gerard Clancy, professor of Community Medicine and Psychiatry at the University of Tulsa, will be our guests Friday for a virtual version of the Tulsa World’s “Let’s Talk” forum, hosted by Editorial Editor Wayne Greene.

The three will discuss local response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The forum will be posted on tulsaworld.com on Friday evening.

A story on the discussion will appear in print editions Saturday morning.

To participate, please email your question by noon on Friday to wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com

