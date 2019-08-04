The Tulsa World Senior Living Expo had something for everyone Saturday at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Broken Arrow. Attendees enjoyed shopping via more than 100 exhibitors, live music, free health screenings and seminars on retirement, health care and housing.
