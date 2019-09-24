At least seven people were injured in metro crashes Tuesday morning and hundreds were without power following overnight storms, officials reported.
Adam Paluka, a spokesman for EMSA, said crews responded to 13 wrecks in Tulsa from 6-9 a.m., compared to a total of three in the same time frame the day before.
About six of those calls were for vehicles in water, one of which involved four vehicles in water, said Andy Little, a spokesman for the Tulsa Fire Department.
Those taken to various hospitals for treatment were transported non-emergent, Paluka said.
Pete Snyder, a forecaster for the National Weather Service in Tulsa, said 3 to 4 inches of rain fell over central and eastern Tulsa County, causing standing water along some roads, and the storms brought a "considerable" amount of lightning to the area.
Stan Whiteford, a spokesman for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma, said preliminary information indicated most of the outages, which peaked at about 2,000 customers without power, were due to lightning.
Outages have been steadily decreasing since, he said. As of 10 a.m., only about 200 remained, according to PSO's online Outage Map.
Tulsa County is under a flash flood warning until 9:45 a.m.
The City of Tulsa urged residents to refrain from driving into standing water.