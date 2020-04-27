Damaging winds and large hail may accompany severe thunderstorms forecast for Tuesday.
Hail, up to 2 inches in diameter, and winds up to 75 mph are forecast as the primary hazardous potential for widespread storms that are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman on Monday had Tulsa and eastern Oklahoma in the "enchanced" category for severe weather, the middle of a five-tier scale.
The risk in the area was upgraded by the SPC from "slight" on Sunday.
Thunderstorms are expected to develop Tuesday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma. Those storms will sweep south through western Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma.
Severe weather, hail and damaging wind, is likely with these storms, according to the weather service. Limited potential for tornadoes will exist during this time, forecasters said.
"Additionally, locally heavy rainfall is possible, however the relatively short duration of heavy rainfall will help limit widespread flooding concerns," forecasters said.
The Tulsa area has had four to nearly five inches of rain in the last 30 days, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet, with some locations in southeast Oklahoma receiving seven to eight inches.
Drier weather is expected to prevail throughout the later portions of the week before thunderstorm potential returns for the weekend, forecasters said.
Monday and Tuesday temperatures are forecast to peak in the high 70s to low 80s and fall to overnight lows in the low 60s.
