Saturday's sweltering temperatures are about to give way to strong storms across much of northeast Oklahoma.
A severe thunderstorm watch is already in effect for Ottawa and Craig counties, with further advisories expected across much of northern Oklahoma.
The state has already seen heat indices above 115 degrees across most of Oklahoma on Saturday, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.
Saturday night's primary threats include strong wind gusts of more than 75mph, and some areas of hail larger than 2 inches. There is also a "very low" tornado potential, according to the National Weather Service.