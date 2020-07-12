Severe thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning knocked out power to about 40,000 electric customers in the Tulsa metro.
The storms also generated winds up to 80 mph in some areas of the state, knocking down trees and causing other damage.
As of about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, there were still about 10,500 customers without power in the Tulsa metro, AEP-PSO spokesman Stan Whiteford said. At the peak of the outage, about 40,000 customers were without power around midnight, he said.
"It's going to be an all-day affair (Sunday)" to get power restored, he said.
"We're anticipating that by about 11 o'clock (p.m.) we'll have power restored to most of the Tulsa metro.
"For some people, their power might be back in the next 10 minutes, for others, it's going to take most of the day ... depending on the individual situation."
Whiteford said a combination of high winds knocking trees down and taking out power lines, combined with lightning damage, was the cause of the outages.
"We're working on those outages as quickly as we can," he said.
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman had more than 500 reports of wind damage and hail on Saturday in two areas of the country: Oklahoma and Kansas, and another swath stretching from Minnesota into Iowa, Illinois and Indiana.
The storm reports included a wind gust of 80 mph between Pryor and Salina, a gust of 75 mph near Oologah, and gusts of 70 mph in Catoosa and Sapulpa. Roof damage also was reported in Salina.
According to the Oklahoma Mesonet, Saturday's maximum wind gusts included 78 mph in Norman, 69 mph in El Reno, 65 mph in Vinita, and 49 mph in Tulsa.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, in a Facebook post, thanked PSO, city workers and first responders for their work in the wake of the storms.
"Thank you to the crews at PSO, our City of Tulsa Streets and Stormwater team, and all the first responders who were out through the night responding to the damage caused by this storm ..." the mayor said.
Rainfall totals in the area have been between 2 and 4 inches between Friday and Sunday, according to the Mesonet, including 3.95 inches in Bixby, 1.99 in Tulsa and 2.49 in Talala.
