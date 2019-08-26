Severe thunderstorms with large hail, damaging winds and "limited" tornado threat are expected in northeast Oklahoma late this afternoon and tonight, forecasters said.
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman has the Tulsa metro in the "enhanced," or medium, category for severe weather later today and tonight.
The "enhanced" category is third in a five-tiered scale used by the SPC for severe weather risk categories.
"Large hail, damaging wind, and a limited tornado threat will exist with late afternoon and early evening storms, with a transition to mainly damaging winds mid evening through early Tuesday morning," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"Locally heavy rain and flash flooding (are) possible, too. Have a severe weather safety plan readied, including having multiple ways to receive warning information!"
The area is under an excessive heat warning from noon until 8 p.m. Monday, in which heat indices of 110 to 113 degrees are expected, before the passing of a cold front that will result in storms later today and tonight, forecasters said.
Highs Monday in the low- to mid-90s will drop into the lower 80s by Tuesday with the passing of the front, forecasters said.
Highs in the 80s are expected for the rest of the week, forecasters said, with the next chance of rain expected Friday night into Saturday.
Featured video
Take a peek inside the National Weather Center in Norman.
Read the story: Oklahoma Mesonet, the 'gold standard' of weather networks for the nation, turns 25: 'Every year we are finding new uses'