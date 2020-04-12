An outbreak of severe thunderstorms is ongoing and will likely last through Sunday night, with the greatest threat expected from northeast Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, southern middle Tennessee and western Georgia.
Strong tornadoes, widespread damaging winds, and large hail are all possible, the Storm Prediction Center in Norman said.
Several tornado warnings have already been issued Sunday in parts of Louisiana, and tornado watches are in effect for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.
In eastern Oklahoma, additional thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of a cold front Sunday afternoon and will affect much of the area, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"Very large hail up to tennis ball size and wind gusts to 70 miles an hour will be the main threats, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially across far southeast Oklahoma," forecasters said.
Much of eastern Oklahoma is under a "slight" risk of severe weather, the second-lowest on a five-tier scale used by the SPC. Far southeastern Oklahoma is under the "enhanced," or middle category.