Tulsa County Sheriff's Office investigators have arrested a ninth suspect in the December killing involving members of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood.
Donnie Taylor was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on Friday afternoon on charges of first-degree murder, gang-related offense and conspiracy to commit a felony. He is being held on $2 million bond.
Taylor and eight others are charged in connection to the fatal beating of Jared Langworthy, 23, on Dec. 5 in the 5900 block of North Madison Avenue. His arrest comes on the heels of other arrests in Tulsa and Eureka Springs, Arkansas on Monday.
Langworthy and the suspects were all affiliated with the Universal Aryan Brotherhood. Investigators have arrested Cody Fulmer, Tyler Coyle, Taylor Harper, Destiny Asher, Billy Griffith, Jerry "One Eye" Williamson, Kyler Helton and Aaron Welch in connection to the killing.
One defendant reportedly told investigators the attack on Langworthy had been ordered by imprisoned gang leadership at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester amid rumors he was working with Mayes or Rogers county law enforcement.
However, other defendants have alleged Langworthy's killing came after a romantic dispute, UAB restrictions on methamphetamine use and a damaged air conditioning unit, according to a probable cause affidavit.