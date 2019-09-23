Parents often take smartphone pictures of their children during the fun, but they would do well to snap a quick photograph before reveling in the entertainment of the Tulsa State Fair.
Sheriff Vic Regalado on Monday said that is one of several proactive measures parents can take to help in the scary event a kid becomes lost — a photo from that day is invaluable to searchers. Another is to snag free wristbands provided by the Sheriff’s Office for each child on which to write a cell number if a youngster becomes separated from family members.
“Have a plan when you come to a fair where there’s more than a million people that will arrive here during the course of the 11 days the fair is open,” Regalado said. “So we encourage families to make sure that their kids — if they are of age — memorize cellphone numbers and any pertinent information that they can pass over to law enforcement in the event they get separated from their families.
“Having a plan is probably the best line of defense in terms of keeping our children safe.”
The Tulsa State Fair opens Thursday and lasts through Oct. 6. The Sheriff’s Office helped reunite 145 lost children in 2016, the first year it publicized the wristbands. A year ago, 84 kids were returned, and Regalado credited increased awareness through the wristband program.
He hopes to halve that latest figure this year with more child safety awareness. Free wristbands will be available at the Sheriff’s Office trailer on the east end of ExpoSquare, as well as its and KJRH’s booths inside the building.
He said there will be 30 to 40 deputies working the fair during weekdays and more on weekends. Some of them will be reserve deputies who have satisfied bolstered requirements of Regalado’s revamped program after it was shut down during the Robert Bates scandal.
Undersheriff George Brown said there are about 12 to 14 reserves who will be at the fair, and a handful who will undergo field training during that time. Brown said the office is seeking retired law enforcement officers, with three candidates being evaluated to join the ranks.
“We’re concentrating more on retired law enforcement who already have the credentials,” Brown said. “It seems to be a good fit for us since we already know they are experienced and vetted. We’ll just do updates; update them to our training.”
County Commissioner Stan Sallee said he recently had dinner with the group who manages and operates the fair, which praised Tulsa’s security compared to other states.
“They appreciate the safety and security this group puts on,” Sallee said.
The sheriff also warned fair-goers about firearms — state law prohibits carrying guns at the fair.
“I can’t be any more clear than that,” Regalado said after reading the statute citation, 21 O.S. § 1290.22, section D.3.
He also cautioned people not to leave valuables visible in vehicles, as that presents an enticing opportunity for thieves.
“Safety is not just incumbent upon law enforcement, it’s really the public and police to keep everybody safe,” Regalado said. “So if you see something, report it. That’s part of being a good citizen and safety conscious. Report it to deputies so that we can look into it and make sure it’s nothing that will bring harm to anybody.”