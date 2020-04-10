Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado and County Clerk Michael Willis will return to office for additional terms after failing to draw opponents for the November general election after the final day of candidate filing Friday.
Regalado, 48, won a special election in 2016 to fill the office vacated by former Sheriff Stanley Glanz, who had resigned, before winning a general election later that year. Regalado said though it feels good to know the politics are done for a while, there isn’t much time or feeling to celebrate.
“I’m ecstatic I have the opportunity to serve Tulsa County residents for another four years,” Regalado said. “But it’s kind of short-lived with everything going on. ... We came into an office basically in shambles and went to work immediately trying to fix that.
“And then we had flooding, and then a pandemic, so it’s been a tough four years.”
Willis, also a Republican, was elected in 2016.
Tulsa County Court Clerk Don Newberry will have a June 30 primary challenge in fellow Republican Ron Phillips, who unsuccessfully ran against Newberry in 2016. Run-off elections, if necessary, will be Aug. 25 before the Nov. 3 general election.
District 2 County Commissioner Karen Keith, the only other county official up for reelection this year, drew a pair of challengers on the first of the three-day filing period Wednesday.
Josh Turley, 47, and Eddy Barclay, 60, both Republicans and Tulsa County employees, filed against Keith, 66, who is seeking a fourth term as a Democrat.
Featured video