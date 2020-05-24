A chance of showers and thunderstorms is in the Tulsa area forecast throughout the next week, with several inches of rain possible on Monday, forecasters said.
"An unsettled weather pattern will persist through the week as an upper level low pressure sits over northern Texas," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
There is a 30% chance of showers and storms, mainly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, forecasters said.
Rain chances go up to 90% on Monday and Monday night, with several inches of rain and localized flooding possible, the weather service said.
"Widespread heavy rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher than 4 inches will be possible across much of the region," forecasters said. "At the same time, a few strong to severe storms may also be possible Monday afternoon and evening."
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman has parts of western Oklahoma in the "slight" risk category for severe weather on Sunday and parts of far eastern Oklahoma in the "marginal" category, the second-lowest and lowest categories, respectively, on a five-tier scale.
After Tuesday, rain chances will remain, but organized severe weather is not expected throughout the rest of the week, the weather service in Tulsa said.
The Tulsa area forecast:
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 78. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Monday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.