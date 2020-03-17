The Tulsa World, as well as each daily newspaper owned by Lee Enterprises, now is offering a daily email newsletter with local and national coronavirus coverage and information.
This is the latest step the Tulsa World has taken to help inform the public about the pandemic.
Because of the public health implications of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Tulsa World and all newspapers owned by Lee Enterprises are lifting their paywalls and providing unlimited access to stories about the virus.
You will see coronavirus content displayed high on our home pages, as well as on the front page of our printed newspapers and the replica e-editions.
New coronavirus causing COVID-19 cases
China - 3,230 deaths among 81,058 cases
Italy - 27,980 cases, 2,158 deaths
Iran - 16,000+ cases, 988 deaths
Spain - 11,279 cases, 499 deaths
France - 6,664 cases, 148 deaths
United States: 4,661 cases, 85 deaths
South Korea - 8,230 cases, 81 deaths
United Kingdom - 1,553 cases, 56 deaths
Netherlands - 1,414 cases, 24 deaths
Germany - 7,689 cases, 20 deaths
Switzerland - 2,330 cases, 21 deaths
Japan - 1,438 cases, 29 deaths (including cruise ship)
Middle East (outside Iran) - 16 deaths
Philippines - 140 cases, 12 deaths
Greece - 352 cases, 4 deaths
India - 129 cases, 3 deaths
Australia - 377 cases, 3 deaths
Central and South America - 6 deaths
Hong Kong - 129 cases, 3 deaths
Singapore - 212 cases
Thailand - 177 cases, 1 death
Taiwan - 49 cases, 1 death
Israel - 304 cases
Poland - 47 cases
Russia - 28 cases
