The Tulsa World has taken down the paywall down on all content about coronavirus. 

The Tulsa World, as well as each daily newspaper owned by Lee Enterprises, now is offering a daily email newsletter with local and national coronavirus coverage and information.

This is the latest step the Tulsa World has taken to help inform the public about the pandemic. 

Because of the public health implications of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Tulsa World and all newspapers owned by Lee Enterprises are lifting their paywalls and providing unlimited access to stories about the virus.

You will see coronavirus content displayed high on our home pages, as well as on the front page of our printed newspapers and the replica e-editions. 

Are there issues we haven’t covered? Questions we haven’t answered? We want to hear from you. Email us at news@tulsaworld.com

