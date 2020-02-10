Muskogee police issued a silver alert for a 78-year-old man after he was reported missing Monday morning.
Authorities are searching for Gordon Lee Hughey, 78, according to the alert. Hughey was described as a white male who was last seen wearing a brown Carhart jacket, a black and red plaid shirt, denim jeans and black cowboy boots. He is about 6 feet tall and about 135 pounds.
Hughey was last seen about 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of North 12th Street in Muskogee, according to the alert. Hughey has a medical condition or physical disability and is considered to be in imminent danger unless found.
Those with knowledge of Hughey's whereabouts or believe they have seen Hughey may contact the Muskogee Police Department at 918-577-6906 or Crime Stoppers at 918-682-COPS (2677).