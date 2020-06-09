Tulsa police have issued a Silver Alert for a woman last seen in south Tulsa on Monday evening.
Brenda Carter, 72, was last seen in the 6800 block of South Rockford Avenue. She was driving a white 2005 Ford Taurus with Oklahoma license plate GUZ345.
Although her current clothing is unknown, Carter was last seen wearing a white sweater and shirt, blue pants and black slippers.
Carter, who has Alzheimer's disease, is described as black, 4 feet 11 inches tall, about 150 pounds, with brown eyes and graying black hair.
Anyone with information about Carter's whereabouts is asked to call the Tulsa Police Department.