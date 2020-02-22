Patricia Powers

Tulsa police have issued a Silver Alert for Patricia Powers, 65, who was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in north Tulsa. She is reportedly driving a blue 2020 Ford Fusion bearing Oklahoma license plate ERV652. 

 Tulsa Police Department

Tulsa police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered Tulsa woman. 

Patricia Powers, 65, was last seen in the 1100 block of North Boston Place about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. 

Powers reportedly suffers from dementia and does not have her cell phone or ID. She is described as a 5'9" black female weighing about 170 pounds. 

Police are unsure what kind of clothing Powers is wearing, but she is reportedly driving a blue 2020 Ford Fusion bearing Oklahoma license plate ERV652. 

Anyone with information on Powers' whereabouts is asked to contact the Tulsa Police Department. 

Stetson Payne 918-732-8135

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @stetson__payne

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Stetson covers breaking news, general assignment and other stories. He previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. He is from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University.

