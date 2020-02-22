Tulsa police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered Tulsa woman.
Patricia Powers, 65, was last seen in the 1100 block of North Boston Place about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powers reportedly suffers from dementia and does not have her cell phone or ID. She is described as a 5'9" black female weighing about 170 pounds.
Police are unsure what kind of clothing Powers is wearing, but she is reportedly driving a blue 2020 Ford Fusion bearing Oklahoma license plate ERV652.
Anyone with information on Powers' whereabouts is asked to contact the Tulsa Police Department.