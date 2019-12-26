Tulsa police issued a Silver Alert late Thursday for a man with dementia who has not been seen since early that morning.
Jerry Emerson was last seen about 7:30 a.m. Thursday. He lives in the 8500 block of South 71st East Avenue.
Emerson, whose age was not provided, was last seen wearing black shoes, blue jeans and a red hat that says "Native American." He is about 5 foot 7 and weighs about 140 pounds, according to police. He might be driving a red 2015 Ford bearing Oklahoma tag EQJ 141. The vehicle has silver pinstripes and a passenger-side dent, according to the alert.
Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.