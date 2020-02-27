JENKS — Stephen Yalof cut his professional teeth in the retail industry, working at a restaurant, sporting goods store and rollerblade shop in his hometown of Livingston, New Jersey, before ultimately rising to CEO of Simon Premium Outlets.

"I've made a career out of it," he said.

That background enabled Yalof to put his faith and his company's money into Tulsa Premium Outlets, a 340,000-square-foot outlet mall scheduled to be completed in the spring of 2021 at 801 E. 103rd St. in Jenks.

"When we look at the fundamentals of any particularly location, we know that we're a regional draw," Yalof said Thursday at a construction kickoff event. "We know that we pull from a pretty big geography. One of the milestone numbers that we look at are the population and household income.

"This city of Jenks, if you travel 45 miles you have over a million people with a real high household income. We feel like we found in this market the hole in the doughnut, a place where we can position an outlet shopping center and really have a great reach to not only the local geography but geographies beyond."

The project is expected to generate 400 construction jobs and 800 part-time and permanent jobs, he said. It will mark Simon's 69th outlet mall in the United States and 91st internationally.

"I don't want to be so bold as to say that we'll pull from an hour or two-hour drive time, but we will," Yalof said. "Because when you can get your favorite brands on sale every single day, that's something we're driving for. And you see that across all the other shopping centers we have."

Tulsa Premium Outlets LLC purchased 51 acres for the project for $12 million. Simon also owns Woodland Hills Mall, a regional mall that opened in Tulsa in 1976 and was purchased by the company in 2002.

"This is a game-changer for the city of Jenks, and all of the Tulsa region, as the Tulsa Premium Outlets will become a premier destination location for visitors from across the four- state area," Jenks Mayor Robert Lee said. "The Tulsa Premium Outlet in Jenks will not only attract visitors but will return the city’s investment with valuable jobs for area residents and much-needed sales tax revenue to fund and grow our core services."

Simon's commitment to building in Jenks puts to rest years of uncertainty.

Plans for outlet malls began to come to public light in 2013 and 2014 as the city of Tulsa tried to lure two different developers to sites on the city’s eastern and western borders. At one point in late 2015, three outlet malls were proposed for the Tulsa area.

One developer with plans for an east Tulsa site backed out in early spring 2016. In 2018, after more than three years of planning, the Cherokee Nation said its Catoosa outlet mall was still on hold.

"So many in our community worked on this project — and all were resolute — to capitalize on our opportunities for this significant development alongside the Arkansas River," Lee said. "We would not be here today if not for the Jenks Chamber of Commerce, who led the campaign to pass the bond initiative to fund road improvements to this site, and the people of Jenks, who threw their support behind the bond.

"I also want to recognize past leaders of the City of Jenks for their vision to establish a tax increment financing district that allowed Jenks to be competitive for the Tulsa Premium Outlet."

Core tenants for Tulsa Premium Outlets will be announced starting in the fall. Between 60 and 80 businesses are expected in the facility, which is going up as others like it are fading.

At neighboring Tulsa Promenade mall, JCPenney announced in January that it would by spring leave the retail center, leaving it with only one department store anchor, Dillard's. A quarter of U.S. malls are expected to close by 2022, according to a 2017 report by Credit Suisse.

"If you don't invest in your product, it's going to decline," Yalof said. "We invest in our product. You look at Woodland Hills Mall that's in the market, and that's the best regional mall in this marketplace. That's what we do.

"It's not just a strip of stores. We manage them. We program our malls, so we bring entertainment. We bring all sorts of community events. So there's always something exciting going on at one of our shopping centers."

Gallery: Pets ready to adopt

Featured video

Rhett Morgan

918-581-8395

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @RhettMorganTW

Tags

Recommended for you