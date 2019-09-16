SKIATOOK — Skiatook Mayor Roger Upton died over the weekend after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 55.
“It is with deep sadness that the City of Skiatook is experiencing the loss of its mayor," said City Manager Dan Yancey. "Roger Upton, who has been serving at the city’s mayor since April of 2019, passed away from a long battle with cancer.
"Prior to serving as mayor, Roger also served as one of the seven council members. Roger will be remember for his strength, kindness and resolve in holding office while battling cancer. Roger was always asking questions and receiving feedback so he could make more informed decisions on city matters. He had a deep true commitment to the community and schools that spanned many years that will positively impact future generations. Roger will be greatly missed by the City of Skiatook team, and we pray for comfort for his family in dealing with this great loss.”
Earlier this year, Upton was nominated for the Skiatook Journal Person of the Year.
One nomination said, “On days when most of us would not get out of bed feeling as he does, Roger is serving his community!”
Another nomination pointed out how he served the community alongside his wife, Stephanie, while she served as the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce director, including helping with Flags of Honor, the flags placed at Osage Gardens Cemetery to honor veterans.
“Simply said, Roger Upton is a source of inspiration to hundreds of people in our community as well as many folks in the Tulsa area who have seen or heard his story in local media outlets that have shared his struggle and inspirational message,” stated a person of the year nomination.
Upton and his family moved to Skiatook about 20 years ago. They had a special relationship with student athletes.
He and his wife would open their home to high school kids. He wanted to give an alternative to the Walmart parking lot for the football players and was also looking to help build a bond between the players that went past the field.
It started when his son Stephen was a sophomore on the Bulldog football team. The team was on a losing streak. He saw the need for a good environment for the football players to hang out after the home football games. With the help of Larry Fisher, they started serving hot dogs.
One night, the weather was bad. It was raining and they had to bring everyone inside and they were not able to grill, so he made pancakes.
And then the team starting winning. The pancakes stuck and became a "Rog Cake" thing.
Each Friday night in Skiatook culminated with “Rog Cakes” where Roger and Stephanie would invite as many as 30 student athletes into their home for post-game pancakes that Roger made.
“When I met Roger Upton I didn’t know the lasting legacy he would have on my life. His pancreatic cancer diagnosis didn’t give him long to live, but his “win-win” attitude is what carried him to victory for four years. He’s one of the most kind and genuine people I’ve met and a role model for many,” Andrew Carter posted on Facebook.
“His legacy lives on forever and the least I can do is show you his heart and how he viewed life. It’s truly incredible. It’s not often you carry memories and wisdom from people you meet, but Roger is one of those people for me.”
Services are pending.