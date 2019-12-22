Sunday: In the east tomorrow the crescent moon is near the planet Mars. At 6 a.m., the moon is 23 degrees above the eastern horizon. Eight degrees to the lower right of the moon is Mars
Monday: Tomorrow morning the International Space Station passes 32 degrees above the west-northwest horizon at 6:17 a.m., near the bright stars Castor and Pollux. One minute later it reaches its apex 40 degrees in the northwest. As the ISS moves farther east, it will be 10 degrees above the northeast horizon at 6:21 a.m.
Tuesday: At 9 p.m., a star cluster can be found about 10 degrees above the eastern horizon in the constellation Cancer. It looks like an inverted letter “Y.” The cluster is known as Praesepe, or the Beehive Cluster. Binoculars normally reveal at least a dozen stars, but fewer will be seen tonight with the moon only a few degrees away.
Wednesday: The new moon occurs at 12:58 a.m. A very interesting-looking star cluster is visible through a telescope in the east at 9 p.m. Find the constellation Gemini, which looks like a large rectangle low in the eastern sky. The star in the southeast corner of the rectangle is Alhena. From Alhena, move four degrees to the lower right to the star Alzirr, which will be less than half as bright as Alhena. From Alzirr move three degrees to the lower-right of the cluster. The 15-20 visible stars form a pattern that resembles a Christmas tree.
Thursday: The moon is not too far from the planet Saturn this evening. The moon appears in the western sky as a thin crescent as the sun sets. To spot Saturn, wait about 45 minutes after sunset and as the moon lies along the horizon, Saturn is 7 degrees higher.
Friday: The planet Jupiter reaches conjunction with the sun today. The sun is now between Jupiter and Earth, but the giant planet will reappear in the morning sky at the end of January next year.
Saturday: The two brightest objects in the night sky form a close pair this evening. At 6 p.m., the crescent moon and the planet Venus are separated by 2½ degrees. This is one of the closer pairings of the two objects we will have for some time.