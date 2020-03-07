Sunday: Tonight the brightest planet in the sky and the faintest that can be seen without binoculars or a telescope are visible in the west. Two degrees to the right of Venus is the planet Uranus. The large difference in brightness, Venus is 10,000 times brighter, might make Uranus hard to distinguish. However, binoculars will allow you to see Uranus much more easily and both planets will be in the same field of view.
Monday: The full moon occurs at 12:47 p.m. The March full moon is known as the Worm Moon, because at this time of the year the ground begins to thaw and worms will appear, followed by the robins.
Tuesday: At 8:30 p.m. the bright star Sirius in the constellation Canis Major, the Big Dog, blazes brightly in the southern sky. Sirius is only 8½ light years away, meaning it takes the light from that star 8½ years to reach Earth. There are several stars closer to our solar system than Sirius, but Sirius is by far the brightest.
Wednesday: This morning the International Space Station makes a high bright pass through the sky. At 7:08 a.m. the ISS is 10 degrees above the northwest horizon. Three and a half minutes later the space station is almost directly overhead. The spacecraft continues to the southeast passing a few degrees from Saturn, before dropping to 10 degrees in the southeast at 7:15 a.m.
Thursday: The planet Mars continues to move closer to the planet Jupiter. This morning the pair is separated by about 5 degrees. Each day the separation distance shrinks.
Friday: Time to spot the Andromeda galaxy is growing short as it sets earlier each night. First look for what resembles a large, slender letter V, which is beginning to drop below the horizon. The second pair of stars from the horizon are the two stars needed to start looking for the galaxy. At 9 p.m. the galaxy is 15 degrees above the horizon in the northwest. These two stars are separated by about 4 degrees. Moving this same distance to the right of the two stars will lead you to the galaxy.
Saturday: The ISS makes another bright pass through the morning sky today. The space station emerges from Earth’s shadow at 6:24 a.m., 33 degrees above the western horizon. It only takes one minute to reach its apex of 48 degrees in the southwest. About 6:26 a.m. the ISS passes 5 degrees above the gibbous moon and by 6:28 a.m. it is 10 degrees above the south-southeast horizon.